ENTHEOS: annunciano il nuovo EP ''An End to Everything'', guarda un video

|
Il duo prog death metal Entheos ha diffuso i dettagli del nuovo EP An End to Everything il 25 ottobre 2024 tramite Metal Blade Records.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. An End To Everything
2. All For Nothing
3. Life In Slow Motion
4. A Thousand Days
5. Return To Me
6. Absolute Zero (Live In Nashville) *
7. In Purgatory (Live In Nashville) *
8. I Am The Void (Live In Nashville) *
* Vinyl Only Track
Inoltre la band ha realizzato un video ufficiale per All For Nothing.
All For Nothing’ is a song about existential reflection and the idea that, no matter how significant the things that we seek in this life seem, they may serve no purpose in the grand scheme of things. Musically, we wanted to write a more straightforward, catchy death metal song and incorporate a ‘big chorus’ ending.
- Chaney Crabb