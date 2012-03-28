FUNERAL: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album '''Gospel of Bones''

|
A distanza di tre anni dal precedente Praesentialis in Aeternum, il gruppo gothic/doom metal Funeral pubblicherà il nuovo album Gospel of Bones il 18 ottobre 2024 tramite Season of Mist.
FUNERAL, hailing from the icy landscapes of Norway, stands solemn as stalwart guardians of the funeral doom metal genre. With roots intertwining the sorrow of a wake and the heaviness of bowed boughs bearing winter's weight, their music is a vessel of mourning and memory.
In the heartrending depths of ‘Gospel of Bones’, we bear witness to a journey of grief, a map drawn in melancholic melodies and the relentless dirge of funeral drums. Each song is a requiem, a story etched into the annals of the night, with Anders Eek’s dismal symphonies leading the procession through tracks like the desolate beauty of “My Own Grave” and the harrowing “Procession of Misery”. From the cold, lingering notes of “Too Young to Die”, to the sorrowful elegy “Yestertear”, this album is FUNERAL's sovereign claim to the throne of despair.
Produced by the venerable hands of Børge Finstad and enriched by the ethereal harmonies of Ingvild "Sareeta" Johannesen, ‘Gospel of Bones’ is a cathartic journey to be felt, a path through the shadows.
A lato è disponibile la copertina curata da Tristan Diaz mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Too Young To Die (08:39)
2. Yestertear (05:57)
3. Procession of Misery (09:51)
4. These Rusty Nails (07:28)
5. Ailo's Lullaby (02:18)
6. My Own Grave (07:17)
7. To Break All Hearts Of Men (09:05)
8. Når Kisten Senkes (08:02)
9. Three Dead Men (07:49)
Inoltre è online il singolo My Own Grave.