12/07/24
TOTENGOTT
Beyond the Veil

12/07/24
SPEKTRA
Hypnotized

12/07/24
STATUS QUO
Official Archive Series Vol. 3 - Live At Westonbirt Arboretum

12/07/24
MR. BIG
Ten

12/07/24
FORGOTTEN TOMB
Nightfloating

12/07/24
AMORPHIS
Tales From The Thousand Lakes (Live At Tavastia)

12/07/24
PALACE
Reckless Heart

12/07/24
TESTAMENT
The Legacy (Remastered)

12/07/24
LEGIONS OF THE NIGHT
Darkness

12/07/24
VUUR & ZIJDE
Boezem

CONCERTI

12/07/24
CYPRESS HILL + ASSALTI FRONTALI
RUGBY SOUND FESTIVAL, VIA CASTELLO 1 - LEGNANO (MI)

12/07/24
NEMETON CELTIC FEST
VIA ALBONE - CAMPOGALLIANO (MO)

12/07/24
PORRETTA PROG LEGACY (Day 1)
RUFUS THOMAS PARK – PORRETTA TERME (BO)

12/07/24
PORRETTA PROG LEGACY - DAY 1
RUFUS THOMAS PARK - PORRETTA TERME (BO)

12/07/24
SUPERMETALFEST VII - 2024
IL BORGO, VIA BORGO 31 - MONTEBELLO VICENTINO (VI)

12/07/24
ROVATO SOUND FEST (day 1)
CENTRO FIERE FRANCIACORTA, VIA MARTINENGO - ROVATO (BS)

12/07/24
MARLENE KUNTZ
AMA MUSIC FESTIVAL - ROMANO D\'EZZELINO (VI)

12/07/24
PIERO PELÙ
NXT STATION, PIAZZALE DEGLI ALPINI - BERGAMO

12/07/24
TRE ALLEGRI RAGAZZI MORTI
FORTEZZA NUOVA - LIVORNO

12/07/24
CCCP - FEDELI ALLA LINEA
AMA MUSIC FESTIVAL - ROMANO D\'EZZELINO (VI)
WIND ROSE: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Trollslayer''
11/07/2024 - 16:12 (88 letture)

★Andrea★
Giovedì 11 Luglio 2024, 16.32.36
1
Inizia canzone, pre chorus, chorus, pre chorus nuovo chorus, pre chorus ancora un altro nuovo chorus e poi..chorus, chorus, chorus, chorus, fine della canzone. Sono meravigliosamente pacchiani, sono meravigliosamente stupendi, sono meravigliosamente italiani. Suonano da paura ed hanno un\'immagine stupenda. Un altro orgoglio nazionale, in giro per il mondo...
