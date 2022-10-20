WIND ROSE: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Trollslayer''

|
Il gruppo power metal Wind Rose pubblicherà il nuovo album Trollslayer il 4 ottobre 2024 tramite Napalm Records.
Italian dwarven power metal army WIND ROSE returns to the forge with their new album, Trollslayer, out October 4, 2024 via Napalm Records! Exploding onto the scene with viral appearances on TikTok and amassing almost half a million followers on the platform, as well as almost a million monthly listeners, WIND ROSE have solidified their reputation as a powerhouse in the modern power metal scene.
Everyone remembers WIND ROSE’s breakout hit, “Diggy Diggy Hole“ from Wintersaga, which amassed over 50 million streams and views across platforms. Their subsequent album, Warfront, further cemented their popularity, debuting Top 10 on the US Current Hard Music Albums chart. Trollslayer arrives right before their biggest and most immense European tour ever alongside Powerwolf and Hammerfall, and promises the perfect blend of signature party anthems alongside select deeper, more serious tracks.
Trollslayer starts-off with the epic instrumental “Of Ice and Blood“, setting the stage for the fiery energy to come. Next up is the electrifying “Dance of the Axes“, a potent mix of catchy refrains and guttural growls. It is directly followed by two party anthems, “The Great Feast Underground“ – which overtakes the listener with crazy dwarven drinking rhythms – as well as throwing the gauntlet with the anthem “Rock and Stone“, a party track inspired by space dwarf first-person shooter video game Deep Rock Galactic. The album continues with three deep and catchy anthems – the fast „Home of the Twilight“, the upbeat „To Be a Dwarf“, and the Warhammer-inspired title track „Trollslayer“. The album concludes with the gripping “No More Sorrow“, showcasing WIND ROSE's ability to weave moments of emotional depth into their music. This track proves that even the mightiest dwarven warriors carry the weight of loss and hardship! Trollslayer brings the listener into an unforgettable journey through the caves of metal, capturing the epic, medieval spirit of the dwarves!
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Of Ice and Blood
2. Dance of the Axes
3. The Great Feast Underground
4. Rock and Stone
5. To Be a Dwarf
6. Home of the Twilight
7. Trollslayer
8. Legacy of the Forge
9. No More Sorrow
Inoltre è online il video di Rock and Stone.