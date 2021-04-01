HIGH REEPER: ad ottobre il nuovo ''Renewed By Death'', online un singolo

|
Il gruppo stoner High Reeper pubblicherà il nuovo album Renewed By Death il 4 ottobre 2024 tramite Heavy Psych Sounds.
Il disco è stato prodotto e masterizzato da Shane Trimble che ha lavorato insieme a Justin Di Pinto.
Three years after appearing on Doom Sessions Vol 5 split, High Reeper are back with their most ambitious album yet,“Renewed By Death”. A true heavy metal assault of eight tracks that take you on a journey to the darkest depths and leave you there to rot. Featuring monolithic riffs that pummel you from the opening of the album to the close, guitar solos reminiscent of George Lynch and Dave Navarro, and powerful vocals that deliver a knockout blow. This album showcases the band’s desire to keep evolving and exploring new sounds and ideas. “Renewed By Death” was produced, recorded, mixed and mastered by Shane Trimble at the band’s brand new studio Sletner Sound, in Wilmington Delaware with Justin Di Pinto also engineering. The cover was done by Solomacello and photos of the band were done by Drew Wiedemann.
A lato è disponibile la copertina curata da Solomacello mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Renewed By Death
2. Alluring Violence
3. Lamentations Of The Pale
4. Broken Upon The Wheel
5. Jaws Of Darkness
6. Smoldering Remains
7. Torn From Within
8. Echoes Of Mortality
Inoltre è online il singolo Torn From Within.