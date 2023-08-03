BOTTOMLESS: in arrivo uno split coi Witching Altar, online un brano

|
Il gruppo doom metal Bottomless pubblicherà lo split EP Graveyard Thunder insieme ai Witching Altar il 27 settembre 2024 tramite Dying Victims Productions.
DYING VICTIMS PRODUCTIONS is proud to present Graveyard Thunder, a special split album between BOTTOMLESS and WITCHING ALTAR, on CD and vinyl LP formats.
Graveyard Thunder is aptly titled, for it brings together two cult doom metal bands, each offering three exclusive new tracks for a total of 40 minutes of bewitching, bottom-heavy sound. BOTTOMLESS are likely familiar to those following the dark deeds of DYING VICTIMS, for the Spaniards released their second album, The Banishing, through the label last summer. While they largely stick to their tried & true template of classic Candlemass, Trouble, and Solitude Aeternus, there’s a certain silkiness to their entry here. “Soothing” is a strange misnomer, but not entirely inaccurate; slicked-up doom this is definitely NOT. Rather, one could maybe point to the almost-hushed haunting tones of Blue Öyster Cult’s “Burning for You” and indeed even “Don’t Fear the Reaper” as extrapolated touchstones for BOTTOMLESS’ velvety rumble on their three tracks – a unique and ultimately awesome development from this increasingly potent bunch.
WITCHING ALTAR complement their split-mates well, for they’re just as – if not more! – entrenched in the ‘70s and early ‘80s. And while the Brazilians had been on something of a hiatus until last year’s surprise release of the Morningstar EP, any new WITCHING ALTAR material is cause for celebration. Thankfully, no great changes have been made to their sound: always and forever, Ozzy-era Black Sabbath and oldest Pentagram form their foundation, fleshed out by the likes of Witchfinder General, Pagan Altar, and Count Raven. Maniacal DOOM METAL traditionalism for traditional doom metal maniacs, WITCHING ALTAR nevertheless inject their own spooky personality to proceedings, particularly on the titanic “The Crypts Below.” Graveyard Thunder rolls!
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Bottomless - Burning Of The Vampire
2. Bottomless - Lightning In The Realms Of Death
3. Bottomless - Shadows Call
4. Witching Altar - The Sadness
5. Witching Altar - Silence At The Cross
6. Witching Altar - The Crypts Below
Inoltre è online il singolo dei Bottomless Lightning In The Realms Of Death.