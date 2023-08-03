     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina del disco
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

12/07/24
TOTENGOTT
Beyond the Veil

12/07/24
SPEKTRA
Hypnotized

12/07/24
STATUS QUO
Official Archive Series Vol. 3 - Live At Westonbirt Arboretum

12/07/24
MR. BIG
Ten

12/07/24
FORGOTTEN TOMB
Nightfloating

12/07/24
AMORPHIS
Tales From The Thousand Lakes (Live At Tavastia)

12/07/24
PALACE
Reckless Heart

12/07/24
TESTAMENT
The Legacy (Remastered)

12/07/24
LEGIONS OF THE NIGHT
Darkness

12/07/24
VUUR & ZIJDE
Boezem

CONCERTI

12/07/24
CYPRESS HILL + ASSALTI FRONTALI
RUGBY SOUND FESTIVAL, VIA CASTELLO 1 - LEGNANO (MI)

12/07/24
NEMETON CELTIC FEST
VIA ALBONE - CAMPOGALLIANO (MO)

12/07/24
PORRETTA PROG LEGACY (Day 1)
RUFUS THOMAS PARK – PORRETTA TERME (BO)

12/07/24
PORRETTA PROG LEGACY - DAY 1
RUFUS THOMAS PARK - PORRETTA TERME (BO)

12/07/24
SUPERMETALFEST VII - 2024
IL BORGO, VIA BORGO 31 - MONTEBELLO VICENTINO (VI)

12/07/24
ROVATO SOUND FEST (day 1)
CENTRO FIERE FRANCIACORTA, VIA MARTINENGO - ROVATO (BS)

12/07/24
MARLENE KUNTZ
AMA MUSIC FESTIVAL - ROMANO D\'EZZELINO (VI)

12/07/24
PIERO PELÙ
NXT STATION, PIAZZALE DEGLI ALPINI - BERGAMO

12/07/24
TRE ALLEGRI RAGAZZI MORTI
FORTEZZA NUOVA - LIVORNO

12/07/24
CCCP - FEDELI ALLA LINEA
AMA MUSIC FESTIVAL - ROMANO D\'EZZELINO (VI)
BOTTOMLESS: in arrivo uno split coi Witching Altar, online un brano
12/07/2024 - 08:19 (48 letture)

RECENSIONI
77
ALTRE NOTIZIE
12/07/2024 - 08:19
BOTTOMLESS: in arrivo uno split coi Witching Altar, online un brano
16/08/2023 - 07:48
BOTTOMLESS: tutto il nuovo ''The Banishing'' in streaming
03/08/2023 - 08:51
BOTTOMLESS: annunciano il nuovo album ''The Banishing'', ascolta un singolo
ULTIME NOTIZIE
12/07/2024 - 16:25
SETH: ascolta il nuovo album ''La France des Maudits'' integralmente
12/07/2024 - 16:21
AVATARIUM: annunciato il nuovo ''Between You, God, The Devil and The Dead'', ascolta un brano
12/07/2024 - 16:18
WOLFHEART: guarda il video ufficiale di ''Evenfall'' dal nuovo album
12/07/2024 - 16:14
VOMIT FORTH: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Terrified of God''
12/07/2024 - 11:56
AMORPHIS: guarda il live video di ''Into Hiding''
12/07/2024 - 11:40
CHARLOTTE WESSELS: ascolta ''Dopamine'' con Simone Simons degli Epica
12/07/2024 - 11:30
CLUTCH: al lavoro sul seguito di ''Sunrise on Slaughter Beach''
12/07/2024 - 11:19
ISLE OF THE CROSS: il video ufficiale di ''Dragons Astralis''
12/07/2024 - 11:02
BLIND GUARDIAN: ''Ashes to Ashes'' è disponibile in versione live e riregistrata
12/07/2024 - 08:35
STICK TO YOUR GUNS: una data a Bologna
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     