WOLFBRIGADE: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Life Knife Death''

Il gruppo crust punk Wolfbrigade ha diffuso i dettagli del nuovo album Life Knife Death in pubblicazione il 13 settembre 2024 tramite Metal Blade Records.
“This is a song about the ugliness of desire and the beauty of destruction. The urge to burn and destroy is also an urge to create and evolve. Right or wrong, there’s pleasure in smashing some things into pieces.”
Formed in 1995 in the small Swedish city of Mariestad by key players from Sweden's legendary hardcore scene, WOLFBRIGADE -- previously known as Wolfpack until 1999 -- stands among Scandinavia's most respected, influential, and reliable purveyors of real-world brute-force tumult.
On their crushing "Life Knife Death", thirty years of skill are honed to a fine edge and dispatched with greater style and intensity than ever before. Most immediately, there's the sheer velocity and barely controlled rage pumping through dynamic d-beaten blood-shakers like “Ways To Die” and “Your God Is A Corpse,” the furious attack assisted to heart-fluttering greatness by a newly loosened sense of raucous spontaneity. "We didn’t really rehearse any of the songs on this album," the band reveals. "We tend to overwork and overanalyze everything that we do, and sometimes we get lost in that process. This time we wanted to go rough, to capture the raw essence of the song when it’s just out of the womb. All the blood and gore."
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Ways To Die
2. Disarm Or Be Destroyed
3. Life Knife Death
4. A Day In The Life Of An Arse
5. Unruled And Unnamed
6. Skinchanger
7. Your God Is A Corpse
8. Nail Bomb
9. Cyanide Messiah
10. Mayhem Mongrel
11. Sea Of Rust
12. Age Of Skull Fuckery
Inoltre è online la nuova Disarm Or Be Destroyed.