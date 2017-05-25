AVATARIUM: annunciato il nuovo ''Between You, God, The Devil and The Dead'', ascolta un brano

|
Il gruppo doom rock Avatarium pubblicherà il nuovo e sesto album Between You, God, The Devil and The Dead il 24 gennaio 2025 tramite AFM Records.
The 6th studio album by this magicians from Sweden!
Female fronted doom rock band AVATARIUM returns with their new album "Between You, God, The Devil and The Dead". Get ready for a great combination of gloomy hard rock with gentle doom metal accents. This special mixture gives the Swedish band their very unique sound and is one of the reason why they became a big name in the scene.
Masters of melancholic heavy metal since 2013, Avatarium are a unique and formidable musical force. Originally formed as an extracurricular project by Candlemass legend Leif Edling, the Stockholm-based doom mavericks have since evolved far beyond their roots and become one of the most creative and unpredictable hard rock bands on the planet. Now led by real life partners, vocalist Jennie-Ann Smith and guitarist Marcus Jidell, Avatarium have continued on their singular journey and grown even more powerful along the way. From the acclaimed doom purism of their self-titled debut, to the richly-detailed rock indulgence of 2022’s Death, Where Is Your Sting?, each chapter in the band’s recorded history has been a benchmark for substance and soul in heavy music. On January 24th, 2025, the Swedes release their sixth studio album, Between You, God, The Devil & The Dead. As with each of their previous five records, the new opus reveals previously unseen shades and textures in their classic but malleable sound. Full of giant riffs, otherworldly atmosphere and astonishing melodies, Between You, God, The Devil & The Dead has been gestating for the last 18 months. The album will be available on three different and limited vinyl, as CD-Jewelcase and as limited double CD-Earbook edition including 36 pages of exclusive content.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
01. Long Black Waves
02. I See You Better In The Dark
03. My Hair Is On Fire (But I'll Take Your Hand)
04. Lovers Give A Kingdom To Each Other
05. Being With The Dead
06. Until Forever And Again
07. Notes From Underground
08. Between You, God, The Devil And The Dead
Inoltre è online il singolo Long Black Waves.