BIG BIG TRAIN: in arrivo il live album ''A Flare On The Lens''

Il gruppo prog rock Big Big Train pubblicherà il nuovo live album A Flare On The Lens il 13 settembre 2024 tramite Inside Out Music. La release è stata registrata durante i due concerti che la band ha tenuto presso il Cadogan Hall di Londra lo scorso settembre 2023.
Qui di seguito il comunicato:
In August and September 2023, multi-national progressive rockers Big Big Train undertook their longest ever tour to date, performing 17 shows over 21 days across nine countries in the UK and Europe, and concluding with two triumphant concerts at London’s prestigious Cadogan Hall. Those two concerts are now immortalised as ‘A Flare On The Lens’, released on 13th September 2024 via InsideOutMusic.
This new concert film package includes every song performed by the band over those two evenings and is available as a Limited 3CD+Blu-ray media book, with the concert film audio mixed in 5.1 surround sound and stereo. A gatefold 180g 2LP vinyl version is also available, which features a carefully selected range of material from the Cadogan Hall shows.
Lead vocalist Alberto Bravin comments: ’’A Boy In Darkness is one of the most emotional and difficult Big Big Train songs to sing and interpret. It’s amazing how the mood of the song changes completely from a very dark place to a crowd-pleasing clapping section that leads to a tragic and powerful finale.”
Bassist Gregory Spawton says: “A Boy In Darkness takes the listener - and the band - on a historical and musical journey. We had never played it live until last year and it was a bit overlooked within our back catalogue. I always thought that it was one of David Longdon’s most accomplished songs and deserved greater prominence. The audience reaction every time we performed it reinforced that view.”
Violinist Clare Lindley comments: “There is a weight to A Boy in Darkness, a held tension, which is there right from the start and builds throughout the song to the magnificent final chorus. It’s a tremendous song to play live, full of interesting lines and melodies and, for me, an exciting instrumental section where I play all the violin and flute solos. I think the music carries the subject matter perfectly.”
‘A Flare On The Lens’ features the band’s full show at Cadogan Hall from the second of their two nights there last year and also includes seven songs which were played only on the first night.
As such, the Blu-ray film runs to around 3 hours and contains no fewer than 17 songs, including both back catalogue favourites such as ‘East Coast Racer’, ‘Hedgerow’, ‘Folklore’, ‘Judas Unrepentant’, ‘Curator Of Butterflies’ and ‘Victorian Brickwork’, live instrumental tour de force ‘Apollo’ and future classics ‘Love Is The Light’ and ‘Oblivion’, plus a 3 song acoustic medley. ‘Love Is The Light’ and ‘Oblivion’ have subsequently been available on the band’s acclaimed studio album, ‘The Likes Of Us’, released in March this year.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
Folklore*
The Connection Plan*
Curator of Butterflies*
Summoned by Bells*
Drums & Brass 2023*
Love Is The Light*
A Boy In Darkness*
Apollo*
Acoustic Medley
East Coast Racer*
Victorian Brickwork*
Oblivion
Swan Hunter
Keeper of Abbeys
Brooklands
Hedgerow
Telling the Bees
Judas Unrepentant
*included on 2LP vinyl release
Per l'occasione, la band ha diffuso il live video del brano A Boy In Darkness.