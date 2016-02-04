JADE: in arrivo uno split coi Sanctuarium, ascolta un brano

|
I deathster Jade pubblicheranno lo split The Sempiternal Wound coi Sanctuarium il 13 settembre 2024 tramite Pulverised Records.
The perturbance between two macabre Death/Doom masters is now unified as one on this gloriously funereal “The Sempiternal Wound” split release.
From the unsettling but grandoise track opener of JADE to the rotten mid-paced deathbeat of SANCTUARIUM on the split EP closer, “The Sempiternal Wound” speaks of the impeccable cycle of Life and Death; while inevitable and serves as a stark reminder of the pain throughout the lifespan of mankind. Total nihilism is evident here with both JADE and SANCTUARIUM also clearly sharpening their crafts even further; displaying an almost cinematic vibe on their pummeling sections transitioning to slow, crawling passages.
With JADE side recorded and mixed by Javi Félez at Moontower Studios and SANCTUARIUM side recorded and mixed by Marc ‘Nercohelm’ at Necrohelm Studios and overall mastering at Moontower Studios (Deströyer 666, Ataraxy, Teitanblood, etc), cover artwork by Macedonian artist Mors Ultima Ratio Art (Sarvekas, SkyThala, Code, etc).
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Jade - Third Creation
2. Jade - Cascade
3. Jade - Essential Formulas For Life Transition
4. Sanctuarium - Recompostion Of Carbonized Corpses
5. Sanctuarium - Malodorous Osteophagy In Acrimony
Inoltre è online il singolo Cascade.