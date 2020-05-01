STEVE HOWE: a settembre esce il nuovo disco solista ''Guitarscape''

|
Il chitarrista degli Yes, Steve Howe, pubblicherà per HoweSound, la sua etichetta di proprietà, il nuovo album solista Guitarscape in data 27 settembre 2024.
Il disco sarà interamente strumentale; la produzione è stata curata dallo stesso Howe, responsabile anche di tutte le chitarre e delle tastiere, il quale è accompagnato dal figlio Dylan alla batteria. Il missaggio è stato infine affidato a Curtis Schwartz.
A sinistra trovate la copertina, mentre qui sotto è riportata la tracklist:
01. Hail Storm
02. Spring Board
03. Distillations
04. Up Stream
05. Secret Mission
06. Passing Thoughts
07. Touch the Surface
08. Spring Rhyme
09. Equinox
10. Seesaw
11. Gone West
12. Suma
13. Spring Tide
14. Steel Breeze