ENVY: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Eunoia''

Il gruppo post-rock Envy pubblicherà il nuovo album Eunoia l'11 ottobre 2024 tramite Pelagic Records.
Soaring past the 30-year mark as a band, Japan’s envy returns with their 8th studio album, Eunoia. Packed with an abyssal emotional depth and an increasingly eclectic (and seemingly inexhaustible) well of ideas, Eunoia is envy’s most efficiently impactful album of their unbelievably lengthy career. A major personnel shift in 2018 threatened the very existence of envy, but it instead inspired enormous growth and reinvigorated the band on their second album together with this new line-up. As founding member and songwriter, Nobukata Kawai, explains: “The concept of creating the album was to honestly face our own powerlessness. Searching for a little hope, and recording the emotions gained from daily life in a diary-like manner. Even without explaining the songs, Tetsu's lyrics were wonderful and added depth to the piece. It has been six years since the member line-up changed, and the good relationship of trust has been strongly reflected in the work.” envy are an underground institution that has literally inspired entire sub-genres of music. Their creative and cultural influence in undeniable, and their legacy was cemented long ago. The fact that they’re still breaking new ground more than three decades in is a testament to the unique and extraordinary power and pull of envy, and Eunoia emits that power and pull with the natural weight and wonder of a total eclipse.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Piecemeal
2. Imagination and Creation
3. The Night and the Void
4. Beyond the Raindrops
5. Whiteout
6. Lingering Light
7. Lingering Echoes
8. January’s Dusk
Inoltre è online il singolo Beyond the Raindrops.