     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina del disco
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

26/07/24
VOID WITCH
Horripilating Presence

26/07/24
COLDCELL
Age of Unreason

26/07/24
A WAKE IN PROVIDENCE
I Write To You, My Darling Decay

26/07/24
CULLED
Psycles

26/07/24
SCALD
Ancient Doom Metal

26/07/24
WORMWITCH
Wormwitch

26/07/24
LACERATION
I Erode

26/07/24
NEL BUIO
Nel Buio

26/07/24
DREAM EVIL
Metal Gods

26/07/24
IMPERIA
Dark Paradise

CONCERTI

23/07/24
TOTO + GUESTS
CASTELLO CARRARESE - ESTE (PD)

23/07/24
𝗦𝗜𝗖𝗞 𝗧𝗔𝗠𝗕𝗨𝗥𝗢
CIRCOLO MAGNOLIA, VIA CIRCONVALLAZIONE IDROSCALO 41 SEGRATE (MI)

23/07/24
DAVID FORD
PIAZZA VITTORIO EMANUELE - COMPIANO (PR)

24/07/24
TOTO + GUESTS
PIAZZA NAPOLEONE - LUCCA

24/07/24
LIBERA LA FESTA (day 1)
AREA FESTE - OSIO SOPRA (BG)

24/07/24
MARLENE KUNTZ
ROCK IN ROMA – IPPODROMO DELLE CAPANNELLE

24/07/24
IGNITE
TRAFFIC LIVE, VIA PRENESTINA 738 - ROMA

24/07/24
UNCLE BARD & THE DIRTY BASTARDS
PIAZZA XI FEBBRAIO - BORGOTARO (PR)

25/07/24
SUFFOCATION
CURTAROCK FESTIVAL, VIALE DELL\'INDUSTRIA 40 – CURTAROLO (PD)

25/07/24
JUNGLE ROT
BLAH BLAH – TORINO
ENVY: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Eunoia''
23/07/2024 - 07:43 (11 letture)

RECENSIONI
ALTRE NOTIZIE
23/07/2024 - 07:43
ENVY: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Eunoia''
20/03/2024 - 07:51
CIVEROUS: online la titletrack del nuovo disco 'Maze Envy'
28/02/2024 - 08:23
CIVEROUS: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Maze Envy''
16/09/2023 - 22:28
FORTRESS UNDER SIEGE: a ottobre il nuovo album ''Envy''
15/06/2023 - 15:34
ENVY OF NONE: ascolta la titletrack di ‘‘That Was Then, This Is Now’’
22/04/2023 - 11:26
ENVY OF NONE: la band di Alex Lifeson annuncia l'EP ‘‘That Was Then, This Is Now’’
26/04/2022 - 00:04
ENVY OF NONE: la band di Alex Lifeson pubblica il video di ‘‘Never Said I Love You’’
10/03/2022 - 00:18
ENVY OF NONE: online la clip ufficiale di ''Look Inside''
05/03/2022 - 11:56
ENVY OF NONE: ''Look Inside'' è il secondo singolo della nuova band di Alex Lifeson
13/01/2022 - 00:21
ENVY OF NONE: Alex Lifeson debutta ad aprile con il suo nuovo progetto
ULTIME NOTIZIE
23/07/2024 - 07:50
ATMF FEST: i dettagli dell'edizione 2024 con Deadly Carnage e Cultus Sanguine
23/07/2024 - 07:47
SVARTELDER: ascolta ''The Forgiving Isolation'' dal nuovo album
23/07/2024 - 07:40
SPECTRAL WOUND: diffusa la nuova ''The Horn Marauding''
23/07/2024 - 07:33
THE FLIGHT OF SLEIPNIR: un primo estratto dal futuro nuovo album
23/07/2024 - 00:46
TREMONTI: nuovo disco a gennaio 2025
23/07/2024 - 00:13
BLACK STAR RIDERS: ascolta l'inedita ''Why Are the Rats?''
23/07/2024 - 00:04
SILVERA: online la nuova ''Gone Too Far'' con l'ex-Thundermother Guernica Mancini
22/07/2024 - 11:54
AGNOSTIC FRONT: aggiornamenti sul prossimo album
22/07/2024 - 11:45
TESTAMENT: completate le parti di batteria del nuovo disco
22/07/2024 - 11:33
MASTODON: al lavoro su due nuovi progetti
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     