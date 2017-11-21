MORK: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Syv''

|
I blackster Mork pubblicheranno il nuovo album Syv il 20 settembre 2024 tramite Peaceville Records.
Black metal legends Mork have announced details of their new album 'Syv', the 7th Chapter in the saga of the Norwegian black metal legends. Alongside the news, the band reveal the album’s first single ‘Utbrent’. Speaking about the new single, Mork creator, frontman and mastermind Thomas Eriksen said “Utbrent is a depiction of getting burnt out and the struggle of holding oneself standing. Even whilst silently knowing the day will actually come and break you down…the harsh punishment of living as life breaks you down and burns you out”.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. I takens virvel
2. Holmgang
3. Heksebal
4. Utbrent
5. Med doden til folge
6. Ondt blod
7. Tidens tann
8. Til syvende og sist
9. Omme
Inoltre è online il singolo Utbrent.