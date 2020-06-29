DRAGONY: in arrivo a ottobre il nuovo album ''Hic Svnt Dracones''

|
I power metaller austriaci Dragony hanno annunciato per l'11 ottobre la pubblicazione, tramite SPV/Steamhammer, del loro nuovo album Hic Svnt Dracones.
Come primo singolo è stato scelto il brano Beyond the Rainbow Bridge.
Tracklist:
01. From The New World (1584)
02. Dreamchasers
03. Silver & Blood
04. Dragon Of The Sea (Sic Parvis Magna)
05. Ill Met By Moonlight
06. Perfect Storm
07. Hic Svnt Dracones (Here By Dragons)
08. The World Serpent
09. The Einherjar (What Dreams May Come)
10. Twilight Of The Gods
11. Beyond The Rainbow Bridge
12. The Untold Story (Albion Online) (Bonus Track)