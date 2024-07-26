     
 
La copertina del disco
DISCHI IN USCITA

30/07/24
DEFACEMENT
Duality

02/08/24
LORD OF THE LOST
Live at WOA (Live Album)

02/08/24
POISON RUIN
Confrere

02/08/24
A NIGHT IN TEXAS
Digital Apocalypse

02/08/24
HAR
Cursed Creation

02/08/24
THE SMASHING PUMPKINS
Aghori Mhori Mei

02/08/24
DEF LEPPARD
Just Like 73 [Single]

02/08/24
BRAINSORE
The Grip Of The Naked Mind

02/08/24
ASENBLUT
Entfesselt

02/08/24
BLIND GUARDIAN
Somewhere Far Beyond - Revisted

CONCERTI

27/07/24
PADOVA METAL FEST (day two)
PARCO DEGLI ALPINI - PADOVA

27/07/24
MALPAGA FOLK & METAL FEST 2024 (day 2)
CASTELLO DI MALPAGA, VIA GUGLIELMO MARCONI 20 - CAVERNAGO (BG)

27/07/24
THE CULT
CARROPONTE- SESTO SAN GIOVANNI (MI)

27/07/24
THE CULT + TBA
CARROPONTE - SESTO SAN GIOVANNI (MI)

27/07/24
FUROR GALLICO
LUGHNASAD, VIALE EUROPA 1C - GOLASECCA (VA)

27/07/24
IGNITE + GUESTS
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

27/07/24
DIVINE METAL FEST 7
ALTERNATIVE, C.DA ULIVETELLA - MONTENERO DI BISACCIA (CB)

27/07/24
MONTELOUD ROCK FEST
PARCO DEL POGGETTO - MONTEPIANO (PO)

27/07/24
RAW POWER + NAPOLI VIOLENTA + GUESTS
METROPOLIS OPEN AIR - CAMPO SPORTIVO, VIA MADONNA DELLA NEVE - VILLA SANTA LUCIA (FR)

27/07/24
CCCP - FEDELI ALLA LINEA
BALENA FESTIVAL, ARENA DEL MARE, PORTO ANTICO - GENOVA
CHAT PILE: dettagli e singolo del nuovo ''Cool World''
27/07/2024 - 08:28 (28 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
27/07/2024 - 08:28
ULTIME NOTIZIE
26/07/2024 - 14:48
MEMBRANCE: pubblicano il videoclip ''Spirar nel Caigo''
26/07/2024 - 14:44
FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY: ecco il nuovo singolo ''Hostage''
26/07/2024 - 14:40
THE FLIGHT OF SLEIPNIR: ecco i dettagli del nuovo album ''Nature’s Cadence''
26/07/2024 - 14:36
SUMMONING THE LICH: ascolta il nuovo disco ''Under the Reviled Throne''
26/07/2024 - 14:32
DEFILED: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Horror Beyond Horror''
26/07/2024 - 14:33
DRAGONY: in arrivo a ottobre il nuovo album ''Hic Svnt Dracones''
26/07/2024 - 14:30
VOID WITCH: oin streaming il debutto ''Horripilating Presence''
26/07/2024 - 14:28
SERIOUS BLACK: pubblicato un brano dal prossimo album
26/07/2024 - 14:24
NILE: ascolta ''To Strike with Secret Fang''
26/07/2024 - 14:20
POWERWOLF: ecco il singolo ''We Don't Wanna Be No Saints''
 
