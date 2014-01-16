TO THE GRAVE: ad agosto il nuovo ''Everyone's A Murderer'', online un video

|
Quello che vedete qui di seguito è il video ufficiale che il gruppo deathcore To The Grave ha realizzato per Burn Your Local Butcher.
Il brano è estratto dal nuovo disco Everyone's A Murderer in pubblicazione il 30 agosto 2024 tramite Unique Leader Records. La release è stata prodotta insieme a Matt Clarke e ha il mastering curato da Matt Guglielmo
The 3rd full length from Australia's most hyped export, TO THE GRAVE. Unique Leader's most important release of the year.
Essential for fans of Chelsea Grin, Darko, Emmure, Thy Art Is Murder, Brand of Sacrifice
Vocalist Dane explains:
"For this record my aim was to speak through the faceless activists that fight for animals, for those living in dystopia feeling alone and helpless in a world that will fight tooth and nail to defend the animal holocaust. Due to it being illegal to rescue farmed animals from abuse these activists must stay silent about it to avoid having their own freedom taken.
It wasn't an easy task, it's never going to do justice to the horrors animals go through every day by the millions in cold, dark sheds around the world or to those that have witnessed it and are doing everything they can to put an end to it.
There's no words, no lyrics and no music that can describe the violence or bring back the lives stolen by human hands so this is for them.
Our idea for this album evolved so much before it started but we knew we wanted something that sounded classic, like it was from a different decade entirely. It had to have all the elements that brought us all towards deathcore all those years ago combined with all the modern touches you'd find in the recent TTG material, all whilst trying to do something new and step outside our comfort zone in the process.
It was cool to work with the new lineup on the gritty details like production, tones and getting the energy of the drums down.
Once the album was in a listenable state these guys really gave it all personality and brought everything to the table to shape this new sound.
We're very critical of ourselves as artists and have made music in the past that for whatever reason we haven't loved. With that in mind I think the overall goal with this record was to make something that regardless of what anyone else thought, we were proud of and I'm happy that we all had that shared vision in mind.
We probably had the most fun making this record than we've ever had and it felt liberating to be able to make something that we liked. It felt like starting the band from new again and only having the pressure of wanting to write cool shit.
The singles are tough as fuck and I think do a good job of representing the blunt force approach on the album leaving a tonne of surprises in the sharps bin for when people pick it up on release day. That should make sense when it drops.'
A lato è disponibile la copertina di Daemorph mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1.Set Yourself On Fire (In Public)
2.DxE Or Die
3.A Body For A Body ft. Connor Dickson & Siantelle Johns
4. Burn Your Local Butcher
5. Vegan Day Of Violence
6. Gaschamber P.T.
7. Made In Aus
8. Eight Four One Six ft. Sophie Wilchers
9. Terrormilitary
10. Dead Wrong ft. Micheal Kearney