HUSQWARNAH: annunciano il nuovo ''Purification Through Sacrifice'', ascolta ''Tower of Suicide''

I deathster HusqwarnaH pubblicheranno il nuvoo album Purification Through Sacrifice il 16 settembre 2024 tramite Time to Kill Records.
"Purification Through Sacrifice" is a title that reflects the intent of the band to evolve musically, the themes range, as in the previous chapter, from films to crime news stories through visionary and bloody episodes. This time the sound is further enriched with technique and violence while remaining faithful to old school death metal.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
01. Intro
02. To Protect And Severe
03. Wheel Of Torture
04. Lawn Mower Massacre
05. Graboids
06. Mass Grave
07. Reincarnation Of Sin Pt.II
08. Soldier 039
09. Tower Of Suicide
10. The Jackal's Grin
11. Outro
Inoltre è disponibile il singolo Tower of Suicide.