FATHER BEFOULED: dettagli e singolo del nuovo EP ''Immaculate Pain''

I deathster Father Befouled pubblicheranno il nuovo EP Immaculate Pain il 13 settembre 2024 tramite Everlasting Spew Records.
US/Georgia’s Death Metal titans, FATHER BEFOULED are back with a new EP that will ooze of unyielding, dark, and brutal Death Metal!
This release pushes the boundaries of their signature sound, blending relentless riffs, crushing rhythms, and an atmosphere of pure malevolence.
Formed in 2006, FATHER BEFOULED play unholy and desolate death metal. After some demo tracks online garnered interest, in 2008 the band released the Ep "Profano ad Regnum" and the band began playing regional shows in the US. A full length, "Obscurus Nex Cultus" quickly followed and after more shows and a couple of split releases, the band signed to Relapse Records for the release of "Morbid Destitution of Covenant" in 2010.
The band laid low for a couple of years before playing the inaugural Martyrdoom Festival in New York in 2012, which coincided with the release of their third full length, "Revulsion of Seraphic Grace" on Dark Descent Records. 2015 saw the release of "Enthroning Desolation" (a compilation of demo, split, live, and rare tracks) and a short tour of the East Coast. In 2017 the band headlined the Blood of the Wolf Festival in Lexington, Kentucky, as well as a performance at Maryland Deathfest to celebrate the release of their fourth album "Desolate Gods." The band embarked on their first European tours in 2019 and 2022, both to promote their most recent releases, the "Holy Rotten Blood" EP and the following full album “Crowned in Veneficum”, their first release through Everlasting Spew Records.
2024 will bring them on this side of the Atlantic again, this time aurally raping European countries with label mates Fossilization and promoting their latest effort "Immaculate Pain".
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Immaculate Pain
2. Impenitent Faith
3. Abomination Of Flesh
4. Pain Divine
5. Vulgar Necrolatry [Bonus Track]
Inoltre è online la titletrack Immaculate Pain.