02/08/24
A NIGHT IN TEXAS
Digital Apocalypse

02/08/24
THE SMASHING PUMPKINS
Aghori Mhori Mei

02/08/24
CARNOPHAGE
Matter of a Darker Nature

02/08/24
SHADOW KNELL
Shadow Knell

02/08/24
BLIND GUARDIAN
Somewhere Far Beyond - Revisted

02/08/24
ASENBLUT
Entfesselt

02/08/24
BRAINSORE
The Grip Of The Naked Mind

02/08/24
LORD OF THE LOST
Live at WOA (Live Album)

02/08/24
DEF LEPPARD
Just Like 73 [Single]

02/08/24
POISON RUIN
Confrere

CONCERTI

01/08/24
MALPAGA FOLK & METAL FEST 2024 (day 3)
CASTELLO DI MALPAGA, VIA GUGLIELMO MARCONI 20 - CAVERNAGO (BG)

01/08/24
MASARRA + ATTEMPT TO SOMEBODY\'S LIFE + DEATH OF A VILLAIN
THE STONY PUB, VIA DI ROSANO 171 - BAGNO A RIPOLI (FI)

02/08/24
TOMMY EMMANUEL
CASTELLO SAN MARTINO, VIA SAN MARTINO 19 - CERVARESE SANTA CROCE (PD)

02/08/24
PIETRASONICA FEST (day 1)
PARCO DELLA COLONIA, VIA TAGLIAMENTO 16 - OSOPPO (UD)

03/08/24
TOMMY EMMANUEL
PHENOMENON - FONTANETO D’AGOGNA (NO)

03/08/24
METAL FOR EMERGENCY (day 1)
FILAGOSTO, VIA DELLE INDUSTRIE - FILAGO (BG)

03/08/24
METALLAND SKY METAL FEST (day 1)
CASILINO SKY PARK, VIA CASILINA 1003 - ROMA

03/08/24
BE COLOR FESTIVAL (day 1)
CHIESETTA DI SAN LORENZO - CAMIGLIATELLO SILANO (CS)

03/08/24
MAGNOLIA STONE FEST
CIRCOLO MAGNOLIA, VIA CIRCONVALLAZIONE IDROSCALO 41 SEGRATE (MI)

03/08/24
PORTO ANTICO PROG FEST (day 1)
PORTO ANTICO PIAZZA DELLE FESTE - GENOVA
WARLUST: a settembre il nuovo ''Sol Invictus in Umbrae Satanae'', ascolta un brano
01/08/2024 - 07:55 (43 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
01/08/2024 - 07:55
WARLUST: a settembre il nuovo ''Sol Invictus in Umbrae Satanae'', ascolta un brano
ULTIME NOTIZIE
01/08/2024 - 11:42
DEF LEPPARD: al lavoro su nuova musica
01/08/2024 - 11:35
VENDED: annunciano i dettagli del disco di debutto, ''Vended''
01/08/2024 - 11:26
JERRY CANTRELL: la clip di ''Vilified'' da ''I Want Blood''
01/08/2024 - 08:11
HELEVORN: ecco il videoclip di ''Inherits the Stars'' dal nuovo ''Espectres''
01/08/2024 - 08:02
ARCH ENEMY: pubblicano il nuovo singolo ''Dream Stealer''
01/08/2024 - 07:59
MOLDER: ''Catastrophic Reconfiguration'' è il nuovo album, ascolta la titletrack
01/08/2024 - 07:49
PHAETHON: annunciato il debutto ''Wielder of the Steel'', online un singolo
01/08/2024 - 07:46
KINGCROW: diffusa la titletrack del nuovo album ''Hopium''
01/08/2024 - 07:42
TRIBULATION: dettagli e singolo del nuovo disco ''Sub Rosa In Æternum''
31/07/2024 - 11:55
ORANSSI PAZUZU: i dettagli di ''Muuntautuja'' e il video di ''Valotus''
 
