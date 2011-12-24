MAUL: i dettagli del nuovo disco ''In the Jaws of Bereavement'', ascolta la titletrack

|
I deathster Maul pubblicheranno il nuovo album In the Jaws of Bereavement il 4 ottobre 2024 tramite 20 Buck Spin.
With their anticipated debut full length ‘Seraphic Punishment’ in 2022, Fargo’s Maul dropped one of the most memorable Death Metal earworms of the year. Coupled with the band’s relentless drive for bringing their music to the people live throughout the country Maul’s reputation rapidly grew and a pact with 20 Buck Spin was scrawled in blood. The initial fruit of that union was delivered late in 2023 with the ‘Desecration and Enchantment’ promo tape. And now all roads have led to Maul’s second album, ‘In the Jaws of Bereavement’.
While the rotten Death Metal heart at the core of the band is without question, the band have no shame in their game when it comes to embracing a penchant for the heavier side of hardcore with mosh-ready riffs and crowd-killing breaks. ‘In the Jaws of Bereavement’ manages to so skillfully fuse the eerie apparitions and melodic lead work of Death Metal’s greats with the punishing rhythms of Hardcore’s violent power it feels completely organic. It’s all tied together by the unhinged vocal prowess of the human wrecking ball Garrett Alvarado.
At its putrescent core Maul is a live band, and the songs on ‘In The Jaws of Bereavement’ are adeptly tailored to the environs of a dank club sweltering from the energy created through this music and a crowd living for nothing but the moment and the swell of bodies on bodies. The production here is clear and in your face, and allows the band to expand their unique blend of old and new to become Midwest Death incarnate.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. In the Jaws of Bereavement
2. Blood Quantum
3. Weaving Cerebral Horrors
4. Spontaneous Stigmata
5. An Alluring Deceit
6. Midwest Death
7. Unbridled Delusions
8. Stuck Stomped and Smeared
9. With Each Voracious Lick
10. Drawn to Drowning
Inoltre è online la titletrack del disco.