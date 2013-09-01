     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina del disco
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

02/08/24
SVARTELDER
Trenches

02/08/24
BLIND GUARDIAN
Somewhere Far Beyond - Revisted

02/08/24
HAR
Cursed Creation

02/08/24
CARNOPHAGE
Matter of a Darker Nature

02/08/24
A NIGHT IN TEXAS
Digital Apocalypse

02/08/24
POISON RUIN
Confrere

02/08/24
DEF LEPPARD
Just Like 73 [Single]

02/08/24
LORD OF THE LOST
Live at WOA (Live Album)

02/08/24
ASENBLUT
Entfesselt

02/08/24
THE SMASHING PUMPKINS
Aghori Mhori Mei

CONCERTI

02/08/24
TOMMY EMMANUEL
CASTELLO SAN MARTINO, VIA SAN MARTINO 19 - CERVARESE SANTA CROCE (PD)

02/08/24
PIETRASONICA FEST (day 1)
PARCO DELLA COLONIA, VIA TAGLIAMENTO 16 - OSOPPO (UD)

02/08/24
STRATOVARIIS + guests
ROCK N’ BEER - VALLEDORIA (SS)

03/08/24
TOMMY EMMANUEL
PHENOMENON - FONTANETO D’AGOGNA (NO)

03/08/24
METAL FOR EMERGENCY (day 1)
FILAGOSTO, VIA DELLE INDUSTRIE - FILAGO (BG)

03/08/24
METALLAND SKY METAL FEST (day 1)
CASILINO SKY PARK, VIA CASILINA 1003 - ROMA

03/08/24
BE COLOR FESTIVAL (day 1)
CHIESETTA DI SAN LORENZO - CAMIGLIATELLO SILANO (CS)

03/08/24
MAGNOLIA STONE FEST
CIRCOLO MAGNOLIA, VIA CIRCONVALLAZIONE IDROSCALO 41 SEGRATE (MI)

03/08/24
PORTO ANTICO PROG FEST (day 1)
PORTO ANTICO PIAZZA DELLE FESTE - GENOVA

03/08/24
CCCP - FEDELI ALLA LINEA
ANFITEATRO IVAN GRAZIANI, VIALE I MAGGIO - ALGHERO (SS)
ABRAMELIN: i dettagli del nuovo ''Sins of the Father'', ascolta un brano
02/08/2024 - 15:09 (45 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
02/08/2024 - 15:09
ABRAMELIN: i dettagli del nuovo ''Sins of the Father'', ascolta un brano
01/09/2013 - 16:24
ABRAMELIN: in arrivo una raccolta di tutto il materiale della band
ULTIME NOTIZIE
02/08/2024 - 15:05
FELLOWSHIP: annunciato il nuovo album ''The Skies Above Eternity''
02/08/2024 - 11:21
CARNOPHAGE: disponibile in streaming il nuovo disco ''Matter Of A Darker Nature''
02/08/2024 - 08:59
SVARTELDER: tutto il nuovo ''Trenches'' in streaming
02/08/2024 - 08:42
MARILYN MANSON: online il nuovo singolo ''As Sick As The Secrets Within'' e una data in Italia
02/08/2024 - 08:07
NORNA: ascolta ''Shadow Works'' dal nuovo album ''Norna''
02/08/2024 - 07:59
MAUL: i dettagli del nuovo disco ''In the Jaws of Bereavement'', ascolta la titletrack
02/08/2024 - 07:56
CONCRETE WINDS: ascolta ''Subterranean Persuasion'' dal nuovo album
02/08/2024 - 07:47
ANATOMIA: una data a Milano
02/08/2024 - 07:41
VISION DIVINE: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Blood And Angels’ Tears''
02/08/2024 - 07:36
LACUNA COIL: pubblicano il nuovo singolo ''Hosting The Shadow'' con Randy Blythe
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     