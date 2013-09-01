ABRAMELIN: i dettagli del nuovo ''Sins of the Father'', ascolta un brano

|
Interagendo con il seguente player è possibile ascoltare Conflagration Of The Dreamers, brano dei deathster Abramelin.
Si tratta del primo singolo estratto dal nuovo album Sins of the Father in pubblicazione il 4 ottobre 2024 tramite Hammerheart Records.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Conflagration of the Dreamers
2. The Gory Hole
3. Sins of the Father
4. Man’s Best Friend
5. Last Rite
6. Shell of a Man
7. Deceased Estate
8. Meet the Meat
9. Street Art
10. You Bleed, I Feed