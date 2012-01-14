DEMONICAL: ad agosto il live album ''Victorious Death - Live in Latin America'', ascolta un brano

|
I deathster Demonical pubblicheranno il primo disco dal vivo Victorious Death - Live in Latin America il 30 agosto 2024 tramite Agonia Records.
The debut live album of Swedish long-running death metal fiends Demonical. "Victorious Death - Live in Latin America" captures the band's thunderous live performance from the eponymous region, recorded in September 2023.
Mixed at Wellbay Studios with Johan Hjelm. Mastered at Pentagram Music Studios by George Emmanuel (Lucifer's Child, ex-Rotting Christ, ex-Necormanita). Cover artwork by Chris Kiesling.
Spawned in 2006 by then-former Centinex members, Demonical returns to the roots of death metal with a vengeance, traversing a HM2-beaten track of melodic, Swedish death metal, replete with darkness and brutality.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Towards Greater Gods
2. We Conquer the Throne
3. Into Victory
4. Aeons Of Death
5. The Order
6. Fallen Mountain
7. Wrathspawn
8. Unfold Thy Darkness
9. Sun Blackened
10. My Kingdom Done
11. All Will Perish
12. By Hatred Bound
13. Välkommen Undergång
14. Somebody Put Something in My Drink
Inoltre è disponibile il video ufficiale di Sun Blackened.