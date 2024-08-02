ONEIRONAUT: dettagli e singolo del debutto ''Alien Gnosis''

|
Oneironaut è un nuovo progetto di Juuso Peltola (Old Sorcery e Warmoon Lord) e pubblicherà il disco di debutto Alien Gnosis il 6 settembre tramite Avantgarde Music.
From the ever-creating mind of Finnish musician Juuso Peltola (Warmoon Lord, Argenthorns, Old Sorcery, Tenebrarium and many more) comes Oneironaut, a brand new music journey along the German ambient tradition.
Oneironaut can be viewed as a distant cousin of Old Sorcery, spawned beyond a weird horizon, in another dimension alien to sword & sorcery. Slumbering in retro science fiction themes and powered by vintage synthesizers both cosmic and esoteric, Alien Gnosis aims to take the listener to a profound journey through the borders of imagination.
Oneironaut is a new piece in the collaboration between Avantgarde Music and the Finnish artist, expanding towards new galaxies. Adorned with a beautiful painting by Mara Hiltunen, Alien Gnosis is a long, fascinating path through galaxies far, far away…
A lato è disponibile la copertina di Mara Hiltunen mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1.Terra
2. Human
3. Monolith
4. Nexus
Inoltre è online il primo estratto Terra.