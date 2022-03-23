THEIGNS & THRALLS: disponibile un nuovo brano da ''The Keep and the Spire''

I folk-rocker inglesi Theigns & Thralls
hanno reso disponibile, tramite i canali social della ROCKSHOTS Records
, il video di The Grape And The Grain
. Il brano è tratto dal loro nuovo album The Keep and the Spire
in arrivo il 20 settembre.
A questo link
potete ascoltare il primo singolo The Seeker
.
Tracklist:The Battle of Maldon Suite
01. Overture
02. A Single Beam
03. Fight And Lay Your Bones
04. The Battle of Maldon
05. Aftermath
06. Pagan Song
07. The Harrowing
08. The Seeker
09. Now My Life Is Done
10. The Grape And The Grain
11. Interrogativa Cantilena
12. The Mermaid Tavern