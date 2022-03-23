     
 
The Keep and the Spire - Album Cover
DISCHI IN USCITA

08/08/24
AND SO I WATCH YOU FROM AFAR
Megafauna

09/08/24
BLUE OYSTER CULT
50th Anniversary Live – Second Night (Live Album)

09/08/24
MUSHROOMHEAD
Call the Devil

09/08/24
SAVATAGE
Japan Live 94 (Vinile)

09/08/24
DARK FUNERAL
Dark Funeral (30th Anniversary Edition)

09/08/24
HAMMERFALL
Avenge the Fallen

09/08/24
OXYGEN DESTROYER
Guardian of the Universe

09/08/24
IN APHELION
Reaperdawn

09/08/24
FULCI
Duck Face Killinks

09/08/24
JIM PETERIK & WORLD STAGE
Roots & Shoots Vol.2

CONCERTI

06/08/24
THE OMNIFIC
SLAUGHTER CLUB, VIA ANGELO TAGLIABUE 4 - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

06/08/24
STRUNG OUT + BELVEDERE
POOL PARTY – MAPO CLUB, VIA ALBIO TIBULLO 62 - BELLARIA IGEA MARINA (RN)

06/08/24
XAVIER RUDD
CIRCOLO MAGNOLIA, VIA CIRCONVALLAZIONE IDROSCALO 41 - SEGRATE

06/08/24
PINO SCOTTO
ELMAS ROCK FESTIVAL, PIAZZA DI CHIESA - ELMAS (CA)

07/08/24
FLOGGING MOLLY
FESTIVAL DI MAJANO (UD)

07/08/24
RISE AGAINST
CIRCOLO MAGNOLIA, VIA CIRCONVALLAZIONE IDROSCALO 41 - SEGRATE

07/08/24
UFOMAMMUT
ALTROQUANDO - TREVISO

07/08/24
RAVEN + LILITH LEGACY
ZIGGY CLUB - TORINO

07/08/24
XAVIER RUDD
P.ZZA MATTEOTTI - SOGLIANO AL RUBICONE (FC)

07/08/24
TRE ALLEGRI RAGAZZI MORTI
FESTA RADIO ONDA D\'URTO - BRESCIA
THEIGNS & THRALLS: disponibile un nuovo brano da ''The Keep and the Spire''
05/08/2024 - 09:31 (61 letture)

05/08/2024 - 09:31
THEIGNS & THRALLS: disponibile un nuovo brano da ''The Keep and the Spire''
12/04/2024 - 09:36
THEIGNS & THRALLS: presentano il primo singolo da ''The Keep & The Spire''
08/04/2022 - 19:26
THEIGNS & THRALLS: in streaming il brano ''Today We Get to Play''
23/03/2022 - 23:12
THEIGNS & THRALLS: i dettagli del disco di esordio
05/08/2024 - 12:54
BLITZKRIEG: i dettagli completi di ''Blitzikrieg'' e il nuovo singolo ''If I Told You''
05/08/2024 - 12:51
THE OFFSPRING: ascolta la nuova ''Light It Up''
05/08/2024 - 12:10
BLIND GUARDIAN: il video della versione riregistrata di ''The Bard's Song - In the Forest''
05/08/2024 - 10:13
NEKOMATA: firmano con ROCKSHOTS Records, al lavoro sul nuovo album
05/08/2024 - 09:42
NIKOLO KOTZEV'S NOSTRADAMUS: ecco il live video di ''Try To Live Again''
03/08/2024 - 15:21
JORDAN RUDESS: il video di ''Shadow of the Moon'' dal nuovo disco solista
03/08/2024 - 15:17
THE DEAD DAISIES: ''I'm Gonna Ride'' è il nuovo singolo da ''Light 'Em Up''
03/08/2024 - 12:37
AEROSMITH: cancellano il tour d'addio e si ritirano dalle attività dal vivo
03/08/2024 - 10:03
MARCHE FUNEBRE: dettagli e singolo del nuovo disco ''After The Storm''
03/08/2024 - 09:59
XANDRIA: coi Sirenia per un'unica data in Italia
 
