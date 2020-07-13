VERSENGOLD: pubblicato il singolo in inglese ''The Devil is a Barmaid''

|
I folk rocker tedeschi Versengold hanno pubblicato, attraverso i propri canali social, il video di The Devil is a Barmaid.
Il brano - cover del brano The Devil is a Woman dei Kissin' Dynamite - è il loro primo in lingua inglese.
Il cantante Malte Hoyer, nei commenti Youtube al video, racconta come il tutto sia nato in seguito a una scommessa persa con la band capitanata da Hannes Braun:
After 2 decades of Versengold bandhistory, now the first song in English. We lost a bet against our good friends from Kissin Dynamite and here is the result. A folky cover of their song „The Devil is a Woman“. We hope you have fun with our version. What do you think, should we do more folk songs in English?