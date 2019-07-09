     
 
1349: ''The Wolf & the King''è il nuovo album, ascolta ''The God Devourer''
08/08/2024 - 09:54 (113 letture)

Terzadose
Giovedì 8 Agosto 2024, 14.38.22
2
Bel pezzo, spero in un buon album.
lisablack
Giovedì 8 Agosto 2024, 11.44.13
1
Benissimo 🤟
