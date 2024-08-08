ADORIOR: tornano con il nuovo album ''Bleed on My Teeth'', ascolta un brano

|
A distanza di diciannove anni dal precedente Author of Incest, il gruppo death/black metal Adorior si appresta a tornare con il nuovo disco Bleed on My Teeth in pubblicazione il 27 settembre 2024 tramite Dark Descent Records e Sepulchral Voice Records.
ADORIOR in its entirety has always been the essence and the epitome of Extreme Heavy Metal.
And now, after nearly two decades, this avalanche of fistfucking, speed-thrashing, pitch-black death is about to bury the conformistic and comfortable dreamland of nowadays domesticated Metal culture. “Bleed on my Teeth” is a nightmare absolute, the true nemesis of pseudo-rebellious Heavy Metal! Play dead or hide behind the modern blinding playlists, this won't be of any help.
Adorior are armed to the teeth with the most evil sound, the sharpest tongue and offensive artwork. Once again, they will blaze a trail with complete outlaw attitude and leper morality.
Just like on their predecessor “Author of Incest” from 2005, the pack performs at an unrivalled and unimaginable level of aggression. Perfectly captured and recorded at Priory studios by Greg Chandler and brutally mastered by Patrick Engel, the result is as cruel and mean as never before.
“Bleed on my Teeth” has a lot of dirt under its fingernails, but it finally reanimates the corpse of mindfucking, repulsive and dangerous music serving the devil, without giving an inch to newer, shitty genre definitions.
Beware, this is for real...and it is fucking addictive. A huge poser filter holds control on "Bleed on my Teeth" as the aesthetes will never be able to appreciate Adorior's darkness.
This album is a revelation for the black-hearted survivors of this diseased and treacherous world. You will feel this record like it has been tattooed into your bones, and if you don’t, then fuck off and pray that you never will!
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Begrime Judas
2. Ophidian Strike
3. L.O.T.P - Vomit Vomit Vomit Bastard
4. The Precipice of Fire
5. Sips of Sarin
6. Scavengers of Vengeance
7. Moment of Mania
8. Bleed On My Teeth
Inoltre è online il singolo Scavengers of Vengeance.