KUBLAI KHAN TX: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Exhibition Of Prowess''

Il gruppo hardcore punk Kublai Khan TX pubblicherà il nuovo album Exhibition Of Prowess il 20 settembre tramite Rise Records.
Texan titans Kublai Khan TX are back with a vengeance in announcing their much-anticipated forthcoming album "Exhibition Of Prowess", out September 20 (via Rise Records). With an established reputation for delivering intense, earth-shattering bangers full of punishing breakdowns, vicious vocals and skull-splitting riffs, "Exhibition Of Prowess" is a testament to the band's relentless drive and promises to be their most compelling work yet. In celebration of the news, Kublai Khan TX has dropped their latest rager "Supreme Ruler" and the official music video.
When asked about the track, the quartet commented: "'Supreme Ruler' is a metalcore torpedo aimed straight at the world. This song captures the true simplicity and pissed-off essence of Kublai Khan TX in its rawest form. Straight to the point, no bullshit, and built to last”.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Darwinism
2. Cannibal (ft. Dave Peters)
3. X
4. Theory Of Mind
5. Mud
6. 972
7. Low Tech
8. A Hopeless Fate (ft. Jamey Jasta)
9. Antpile 2
Inoltre è online il video ufficiale della nuova Supreme Ruler.