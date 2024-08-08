     
 
16/08/24
DARK TRANQUILLITY
Endtime Signals

16/08/24
ARMORED SAINT
La Raza (Vynil Reissue)

16/08/24
THOTCRIME
Connection Anxiety

16/08/24
ASCENT
Gamma

16/08/24
EISREGEN
Abart

16/08/24
ARMORED SAINT
Revelation (Vynil Reissue)

16/08/24
SOULS OF STEEL
Songs of Steel [Ristampa]

16/08/24
WOLFCHANT
A Pagan Storm - Deluxe Edition

16/08/24
ROBSE
Harlekin & Krieger

23/08/24
FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE
Opera

10/08/24
MR. BIG + GUESTS
PARCO FLUVIALE ALEX LANGER - MONTE URANO (FM)

10/08/24
FOLKSTONE
CASTELLO DI SAN MARTINO DELLA VANEZA, VIA S. MARTINO 23 - CERVARESE SANTA CROCE (PD)

10/08/24
MARLENE KUNTZ
ANFITEATRO IVAN GRAZIANI - ALGHERO

10/08/24
SUMMERMUSIC FESTIVAL (day 2)
SUMMERMUSIC ARENA, VIA ANTONIO GRAMSCI 4 - RIVOLTO-LONCA (UD)

10/08/24
ROCK FEST MILLAND 2024 (day 2)
BRIXEN, HARTMANNWEG 47 - BRESSANONE (BZ)

10/08/24
XAVIER RUDD
SUONI CONTROVENTO, LOC. SCENTINELLE - VALICO DI CASTELLUCCIO DI NORCIA (PG)

10/08/24
BORGOROCK FESTIVAL
PIAZZA DEGLI ARTISTI - BORGO CELANO (FG)

10/08/24
VEGAS COMETE FESTIVAL
VEGAS, VIALE EUROPA - VIAREGGIO

10/08/24
MATT ELLIOTT + LEMON LEMON + CHALET PEACH
VILLA ALBRIZZI MARINI, VIA TERESA RUBELLI 1A - SAN ZENONE DEGLI EZZELINI (TV)

11/08/24
WE ARE DEATHCORE FEST
SLAUGHTER CLUB, VIA ANGELO TAGLIABUE 4 - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)
KUBLAI KHAN TX: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Exhibition Of Prowess''
09/08/2024

09/08/2024 - 16:04
KUBLAI KHAN TX: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Exhibition Of Prowess''
09/08/2024 - 16:15
ELDAMAR: annunciato il nuovo ''Astral Journeys Pt. I - Creation'', ascolta un brano
09/08/2024 - 16:10
GOD DETHRONED: online il videoclip di ''The Judas Paradox''
09/08/2024 - 15:55
SÓLSTAFIR: ecco il video di ''Hún andar'' e primi dettagli del nuovo ''Hin helga kvöl''
09/08/2024 - 15:51
ADORIOR: tornano con il nuovo album ''Bleed on My Teeth'', ascolta un brano
09/08/2024 - 15:48
AND SO I WATCH YOU FROM A FAR: tutto il nuovo ''Megafauna'' in streaming
09/08/2024 - 14:38
SWALLOW THE SUN: ad ottobre il nuovo album ''Shining''
09/08/2024 - 14:35
IN APHELION: online un singolo dal nuovo album
09/08/2024 - 14:29
HAMMERFALL: ecco il brano ''Avenge the Fallen'' dal nuovo album
09/08/2024 - 14:16
BEAR MCCREARY: un brano in collaborazione con i Meshuggah e Gene Hoglan per la OST di Rings of Power
08/08/2024 - 22:17
NIGHTWISH: presentano il singolo ''The Day Of...''
 
