ELDAMAR: annunciato il nuovo ''Astral Journeys Pt. I - Creation'', ascolta un brano

Il progetto atmospheric black metal Eldamar ha annunciato la pubblicazione del nuovo album Astral Journeys Pt. I: Creation in arrivo il 6 settembre 2024 tramite Northern Silence Productions.
This is the first part of a two part album. "Astral Journeys Pt. I & II". The first part named "Creation".
This time, we move from a Tolkien inspired world and we delve deep within the mind and universe.
I wanted a rougher feel to the music. I wanted perfection in unperfection. More guitar work wich sounds raw and fuzzy, the pianos are not pitch perfect. The screams are more dreading. The music twist and warps.
I may have blended in a variety of genres. You will hear shoegaze influences, doom, progressive rock and DSBM.
A lato è disponibile la copertina di Mariusz Lewandowski mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Akt I; First sight of a new realm...
2. Akt I; ...with forces good and evil
3. Akt II; We dwell...
4. Akt II; ...together...
5. Akt II; ...with the ghost of...
6. Akt II; ...an eternal sorrow
Inoltre è online il singolo Akt I; First sight of a new realm....