TREMONTI: svelati i dettagli e il primo singolo di ''The End Will Show Us How''

Il chitarrista degli Alter Bridge Mark Tremonti
ha annunciato per il 10 gennaio 2025 il sesto disco dei suoi Tremonti
, intitolato The End Will Show Us How
, in uscita per Napalm Records
.
Il primo singolo tratto dalla pubblicazione, Just Too Much
, è già ascoltabile in calce alla notizia.
Come previsto qui
, la produzione è stata affidata a Michael "Elvis" Baskette
.
A sinistra è riportata la copertina, realizzata dal fratello Dan Tremonti
, mentre qui sotto è riportata la tracklist:01. The Mother, the Earth and I
02. One More Time
03. Just Too Much
04. Nails
05. It's Not Over
06. The End Will Show Us How
07. Tomorrow We Will Fail
08. I'll Take My Chances
09. The Bottom
10 Live in Fear
11. Now That I've Made It
12. All The Wicked Things