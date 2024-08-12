MAN'S GIN: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''The Reprobate''

|
Il progetto gothic/folk Man's Gin pubblicherà il nuovo album The Reprobate il 6 settembre 2024 tramite Profound Lore Records.
MAN’S GIN is the COBALT-adjacent solo project of mastermind Erik Wunder and with “The Reprobate”, Wunder continues in the musical throes of wasteland Americana heavy folk-goth through eleven tracks that tell a vagabond journey of desperation, despair, and dejection.
Recorded and produced by Sanford Parker in the spring of 2018 and co-produced by Charlie Fell (Cobalt, Lord Mantis) who accompanies Wunder on this pilgrimage as his co-conspirator, “The Reprobate” also features guest appearances by Bruce Lamont (Yakuza), Will Lindsay (Indian), and Jarboe to name a few.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Nihilism
2. Fought The Cough
3. Swine
4. In Ohio
5. Hooks and Chains
6. Farewell To Arms
7. Into Madness
8. One Man Down
9. Show Me The Sun
10. Hello Old Boy
11. Dead Friends Don’t Say Hello
Inoltre è online il singolo One Man Down.