EVILYN: annunciato il nuovo ''Mondestrunken'', ascolta un brano

Il gruppo tech death metal Evilyn ha diffuso i dettagli del loro nuovo album Mondestrunken in pubblicazione il 16 agosto 2024 tramite Transcending Obscurity Records.
Evilyn have created an atypical death metal album which is at once monolithic, alien and formidable. Anthony Lipari of Thoren fame has put together quite a lineup for the band's debut full length, roping in members of Malignancy, Exist, Norse and even taking the assistance of Coma Cluster Void's Jeanne Comateuse who has been instrumental in arranging, mixing and crafting the mesmerizing album artwork for the release. The music they've concocted is unbearably heavy, with riffs like obelisks of impermeable concrete slabs tearing through the earth's crust, rising up with a pattern that can only be deciphered after multiple listens. The pacing too seems erratic, sometimes staggered, the feeling akin to stumbling through a labyrinthine minefield that impales upon contact. It is simultaneously dissonant, twisted, technical and crushing, and as confounding as things invariably get, they leave the listener coming back for more in an attempt to demystify this phenomenon. Ostensibly familiar-sounding but pulverizing and otherworldly in nature, Evilyn's debut full length is not to be missed.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Dread
2. Omission
3. Limits
4. Bloviate
5. Penance
6. Vacuous
7. Interwoven
8. Forgotten
9. Slithering
10. Eat the Elite
Inoltre è online il singolo Eat The Elite.