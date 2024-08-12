DEVENIAL VERDICT: ad ottobre il nuovo ''Blessing of Despair'', ascolta un singolo

|
Il canale YouTube della Transcending Obscurity Records ha diffuso il player per poter ascoltare Garden of Eyes, brano che i deathster Devenial Verdict hanno estratto dal nuovo album Blessing of Despair in pubblicazione il 4 ottobre 2024.
Finnish dissonant/atmospheric death metal band Devenial Verdict return after nonchalantly dropping a staggering debut out of nowhere in 'Ash Blind'. Stunning everyone with its sheer magnificence and power, it was always going to be interesting to see where they go from there. And they've released a new full length that's not only a worthy follow-up but it's far more nuanced than anything they've done in the past. They've nurtured a sound that is inherently pensive and adopted an approach that's laden with suspense and intrigue; the sharp, ringing, dissonant tunes linger in the air like inverted scythes. The atmosphere remains emotionally charged which is already rare for this style, with the music being a lot more expressive and colourful in its shades of gloom over here. The songs, undulating gracefully in their intensity, showcase interesting and comparatively diverse variations without straying from their core sound which sees dissonance and atmosphere working in tandem. There's a sense of dark melancholia permeating their music which adds meaning and depth to this kind of music that can too easily be rendered soulless. Devenial Verdict have once again crafted a masterful, passionate album that pushes the sound in its own way while firmly establishing a distinct identity for the band.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. I Have Become the Sun
2. Garden of Eyes
3. Moon-Starved
4. Blessing of Despair
5. Shunned Wander
6. The Quietus
7. Solus
8. Counting Silence
9. Cold Lantern
10. A Curse Made Flesh