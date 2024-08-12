CASANDRA`S CROSSING: il nuovo progetto con George Lynch debutta a ottobre

|
L'ex-Dokken George Lynch e la cantante Casandra Carson, voce dei rocker Paralandra, hanno lanciato il loro nuovo progetto, i Casandra's Crossing.
Il disco d'esordio della neonata formazione, Garden of Earthly Delights, arriverà tramite Frontiers Music Srl in data 25 ottobre 2024.
A sinistra trovate la copertina, mentre di seguito è riportata la tracklist:
1. Stranger
2. Impatient
3. Closer to Heaven
4. Ring Me Around
5. Devastatiing Times
6. Waltzing Nites
7. Just Business
8. Mind Eraser
9. Run for Your Life
10. Wicked Woman
11. Kneel Before You
Qui sotto è disponibile il primo singolo, Stranger.