BIG BIG TRAIN: in arrivo a settembre il nuovo Live Album ''A Flare on the Lens''

|
I progster inglesi Big Big Train hanno annunciato per il 13 settembre la pubblicazione, tramite InsideOut Records, del loro nuovo Live Album A Flare on the Lens registrato durante il concerto alla Cadogan Hall di Londra nel 2023.
Di seguito potete ascoltare un breve teaser.
Tracklist:
01. Folklore (Live in London 2023)
02. The Connection Plan (Live in London 2023)
03. Curator of Butterflies (Live in London 2023)
04. Summoned by Bells (Live in London 2023)
05. Drums & Brass 2023 (Live in London 2023)
06. Love Is the Light (Live in London 2023)
07. A Boy in Darkness (Live in London 2023) 08:29
08. Apollo (Live in London 2023)
09. Acoustic Medley (Live in London 2023)
10. East Coast Racer (Live in London 2023)
11. Victorian Brickwork (Live in London 2023)
12. Oblivion (Live in London 2023)
13. Swan Hunter (Live in London 2023)
14. Keeper of Abbeys (Live in London 2023)
15. Brooklands (Live in London 2023)
16. Hedgerow (Live in London 2023)
17. Telling the Bees (Live in London 2023)
18. Judas Unrepentant (Live in London 2023)