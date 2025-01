DETTAGLI EVENTO DEFEATED SANITY + TO VIOLENTLY VOMIT + PUTRID PILE 02/02/2025 SLAUGHTER CLUB, VIA ANGELO TAGLIABUE 4 - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI) GRUPPI

DEFEATED SANITY (GER – Season Of Mist)

TO VIOLENTLY VOMIT (Disgorge – USA – Unique Leader)

PUTRID PILE (USA – Sevared Records)

INIQUITOUS SAVAGERY (SCO – Willowtip Records)

STRANGLE WIRE (IRE – GrindScene Records)