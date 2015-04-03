IMMORTAL BIRD: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Sin Querencia''

|
Il gruppo black/sludge Immortal Bird pubblicherà il nuovo album Sin Querencia il 18 ottobre 2024 tramite 20 Buck Spin.
Chicago’s most uniquely harrowing and technically ferocious chaos unit Immortal Bird are back with their highly anticipated third album. 2019s ‘Thrive on Neglect’ saw the band maneuvering through an amalgam of sounds, blossoming into a warped and angular display of multi-layered anguish, that now serves as a springboard for further expansion on new album ‘Sin Querencia’.
Abandoning genre constraints, Immortal Bird coherently fuse elements of Death and Black Metal, Hardcore tumult, a dose of their city’s Noise Rock agitation, and a compositional complexity that recalls stalwart boundary-pushers like Gorguts and Ulcerate. Recording as a 3-piece on ‘Sin Querencia’, guitarist Nate Madden recorded the majority of bass along with multi-instrumentalist bandmates Rae Amitay and Matt Korajczyk. The trio have evolved their collaboration to forge a cacophonous maelstrom of jagged metal intricacy with a surgical clarity, seeing the combination of Madden on guitar and Korajczyk on drums at its most centered and engaging.
Amitay gives another heart-rending and diverse vocal performance over the frenzied tempest the band lay down, riven with a focused and energized hostility. They also utilize dulcet and haunting layers of clean vocals on opener ‘Bioluminescent Toxins’ in a quieter moment demonstrating the band’s dynamic abilities and desire to broaden their sonic horizons. Amitay’s thought-provoking lyrical range weaves through visceral subject matter, threading together allegory and allusion in vehement admonishments of hypocrisy, as well as confronting our brutal complicity and complacency in our current reality.
Featuring cover art by the band’s longtime artist of choice Kikyz1313 and aggressively muscular production from Pete Grossmann of Chicago’s Bricktop Recording, ‘Sin Querencia’ marks a new milestone in Immortal Bird’s now 10+ year history as the band’s most structurally extreme and wide-ranging performance to date.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Bioluminescent Toxins
2. Plastered Sainthood
3. Consanguinity
4. Propagandized
5. Ocean Endless
6. Synthetic Alliances
7. Contrarian Companions
8. Sin Querencia
Inoltre è online il singolo Plastered Sainthood.