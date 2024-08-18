     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina del disco
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

23/08/24
PARALYDIUM
Universe Calls

23/08/24
MIKE TRAMPA
Songs Of White Lion – Vol. II

23/08/24
WARLORD
From The Ashes To The Archives – The Hot Pursuit Continues

23/08/24
SPECTRAL WOUND
Songs of Blood and Mire

23/08/24
FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE
Opera

23/08/24
STEVE CROPPER AND THE MIDNIGHT HOUR
Friendlytown

23/08/24
NILE
The Underworld Awaits Us All

23/08/24
KNIFE
Live Leather Hounds

23/08/24
KINGCROW
Hopium

23/08/24
SILVERA
World Behind Doors

CONCERTI

21/08/24
AMA MUSIC FESTIVAL (day 1)
VILLA CA’ CORNARO – BASSANO DEL GRAPPA (VI)

21/08/24
MILITARIE GUN + LIP CRITIC
CIRCOLO MAGNOLIA, VIA CIRCONVALLAZIONE IDROSCALO 41 SEGRATE (MI)

22/08/24
FESTA BIKERS
VIALE PADANIA 1 - COLOGNO AL SERIO (BG)

22/08/24
MDOU MOCTAR
CIRCOLO MAGNOLIA, VIA CIRCONVALLAZIONE IDROSCALO 41 - SEGRATE

22/08/24
MARLENE KUNTZ
FESTA RADIO ONDA D\'URTO - BRESCIA

22/08/24
MASSIMO SILVERIO
OPERAESTATE - BASSANO DEL GRAPPA (VI)

23/08/24
DISTORSIONI FEST (day 1)
PALAZZETTO DELLO SPORT TOMMASO VALERIANO - ACQUAVIVA DELLE FONTI (BA)

23/08/24
NECROT + GUESTS
CPA FI-SUD - FIRENZE

23/08/24
MARLENE KUNTZ
LIGNANO SUNSET FESTIVAL, ARENA ALPE ADRIA - LIGNANO SABBIADORO (UD)

23/08/24
DAIANA LOU
ANFITEATRO PARCO URBANO - LAVIS (TN)
MOTHER OF GRAVES: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''The Periapt of Absence''
19/08/2024 - 10:11 (81 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
19/08/2024 - 10:11
MOTHER OF GRAVES: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''The Periapt of Absence''
ULTIME NOTIZIE
19/08/2024 - 22:45
ULVER: è scomparso Tore Ylwizaker
19/08/2024 - 22:40
Z LEGACY: disponibili altri due singoli
19/08/2024 - 19:43
MEGADETH: nuovo album nel 2025
19/08/2024 - 19:35
VENDED: guarda il video di ''Serenity''
19/08/2024 - 19:26
GALNERYUS: ascolta ''The Reason We Fight'' dal nuovo disco in studio
19/08/2024 - 10:24
DIMMU BORGIR: il chitarrista Galder lascia il gruppo e riavvia gli Old Man's Child
19/08/2024 - 10:21
VEONITY: ecco il lyric video della nuova ''The Fifth Element''
19/08/2024 - 10:17
PEELINGFLESH: a settembre il nuovo ''The G Code'', ascolta un brano
18/08/2024 - 11:31
ELUVEITIE: si separano dalla ghirondista Annie Riediger
18/08/2024 - 11:26
ANCIENT CURSE: guarda il video del singolo ''Forevermore''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     