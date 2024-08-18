MOTHER OF GRAVES: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''The Periapt of Absence''

|
Il gruppo melodic death/doom metal Mother of Graves pubblicherà il nuovo album The Periapt of Absence il 18 ottobre 2024 tramite Profound Lore Records.
After the success and lasting impact of their debut 2022 full-length, "Where the Shadows Adorn", Indianapolis melodic death-doom purveyors MOTHER OF GRAVES return to the surface with a new and prolific dose of melancholy.
"The Periapt of Absence", set to be unleashed by the esteemed Profound Lore Records, serves as a testament to Mother of Graves' evolutionary journey and steadfast dedication to crafting their profoundly personal and enthralling rendition of death-doom metal.
Highlighted by Brandon Howe's soul crushing and poetic vocals, this offering transcends boundaries, delving even deeper into realms of melancholy and introspection than their past offerings. The album expands on Mother of Graves' engrossing atmospheres, crushing passages that shine light on their death metal roots, monumental hooks, and melodies that will resonate for years to come. The crushing production, provided by the band's Ben Sandman with dynamic mastering by the legend Dan Swanö, amplifies the monumental rhythm section anchored by Don Curtis on drums and Corey Clark on bass, while illuminating the intricate guitar harmonies skillfully woven by guitarists Sandman and Chris Morrison.
"The Periapt of Absence" is without a doubt their most in depth and significant material to date. Each song provides a poignant exploration of the human experience, where moments of despair are illuminated by glimmers of hope and fleeting beauty. Through eight cathartic tales of heartache, love, and loss, Mother of Graves beckons you to delve deep into the recesses of their dark and gloomy world.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Gallows
2. Shatter The Visage
3. A Scarlet Threnody
4. Apparition
5. The Periapt Of Absence
6. As The Earth Fell Silent
7. Upon Burdened Hands
8. Like Darkness To A Dying Flame
Inoltre è online il singolo Upon Burdened Hands.