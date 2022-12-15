ATHENA XIX: la band di Fabio Lione torna con il nuovo ''Everflow Part 1 - Frames of Humanity''

|
Gli italiani Athena, ora attivi sotto il nuovo nome di Athena XIX, hanno annunciato il loro quarto disco in studio, Everflow Part 1: Frames of Humanity, in arrivo il 25 ottobre 2024 tramite Reigning Phoenix Music.
A sinistra trovate la copertina firmata da Dusan Markovic, mentre qui sotto è elencata la tracklist:
01. Frames of Humanity
02. Legacy of the World
03. The Day We Obscured the Sun
04. The Seed
05. I Wish [con Roy Khan]
06. The Calm Before the Storm
07. What You Most Desire
08. The Conscience of Everything
09. Where Innocence Disappears
10. Idle Mind
11. Synchrolife
12. Inception
13. The Departure
Il singolo Frames of Humanity, traccia d'apertura dell'album, è ascoltabile di seguito: