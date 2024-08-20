TONY LEVIN: i dettagli completi di ''Bringing It Down to the Bass''

|
Il bassista Tony Levin ha annunciato, per Flatiron Recordings, l'uscita di Bringing It Down to the Bass, nuovo disco in arrivo il 13 settembre 2024.
Tra i musicisti ospiti, troveremo Robert Fripp, Vinnie Colaiuta, Mike Portnoy e Steve Gadd tra gli altri.
L'album sarà il settimo disco solista dell'artista, e il suo primo dal 2007; le canzoni saranno prevalentemente strumentali, ma non mancheranno tracce cantate e recitate. Eccole di seguito:
1. Bringing It Down to the Bass
2. Me and My Axe
3. Road Dogs
4. Uncle Funkster
5. Boston Rocks
6. Espressoville
7. Give the Cello Some
8. Turn It Over
9. Beyond the Bass Clef
10. Bungie Bass
11. Fire Cross the Sky
12. Floating in Dark Waters
13. On the Drums
14. Coda