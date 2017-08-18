THE NEW ROSES: ad ottobre il nuovo ''Attracted To Danger'', ascolta la titletrack

|
Il gruppo hard rock The New Roses ha reso disponibile il lyric video del singolo Attracted To Danger.
Si tratta della titletrack del nuovo album in pubblicazione il 4 ottobre 2024 tramite Napalm Records.
I think 'Attracted To Danger' has everything a good rock & roll record needs. We tried to show the whole spectrum of rock & roll emotions. Good times, hard times, the traditional road vibe, a ballad and some harder riffs. So If you wanna have a rock & roll party this record is the soundtrack for it...
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. When You Fall In Love
2. Natural Born Vagabonds
3. Attracted To Danger
4. Four Wheels
5. Bring The Thunder
6. This Heart
7. Hold Me Up (feat. Gill Montgomery)
8. Spirit Of A Rebel
9. Rockin' In The Free World
10. Whiskey In The Backseat