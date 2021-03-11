VEILBURNER: primi dettagli e un brano del nuovo disco ''The Duality of Decapitation and Wisdom

|
Il canale YouTube della Transcending Obscurity Records ha diffuso il visualizer di III Visions of Hex-Shaped Hiss, Behead the Howling Spirit, brano che la formazione death/black Veilburner ha estratto dal nuovo album The Duality of Decapitation and Wisdom ancora senza una data di pubblicazione.
"The number seven has held special significance throughout human history. It has been revered in theology and the arts across many cultures over many eras and observed as a recurring foundational number in the study of the natural world. With Veilburner's seventh album, they have seized the opportunity to celebrate this numerological cornerstone with a musical work exalting the number seven in its basic blueprint. Seven songs, exactly seven minutes each, with additional tributes to be found in the titling conventions and lyrical structure. Thematically, the character(s) at the center of the Veilburner universe continue a journey into the abyss that began in their previous album, "VLBRNR," exploring the shadows and secrets that we keep from ourselves and embracing the idea of Rahu and Ketu (the head and the body). From this exploration, Leviathan is revealed both as the almighty “tail-eater,” that which has no beginning and no end, and that which is Egregore, the very thing that has been us all along. One cannot be whole until a weight is lifted off the shoulders; the weight of the world, our egos, our spirits, and our souls. We must lose our heads to gain enlightenment. In less experienced hands, a work with such an amassment of ambitions would represent a bite more than many could chew. Fortunately, Veilburner have always remained steadfast in their insistence on cohesion and balance as they continue to walk their musical tightrope at the point between experimentation and tradition, mad science and convention, like the seasoned craftsmen they have become over the course of seven albums to date. The title of this newest evolution, "The Duality of Decapitation and Wisdom," perfectly epitomizes Veilburner's modus operandi of seamlessly blending juxtaposing forces in a coalescence of unification and realized vision. The horror of visceral violence and the tranquility of understanding are intertwined in a captivating absurdity that demands to be experienced."
Rimaniamo in attesa di ulteriori dettagli.