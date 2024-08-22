ASHEN TOMB: ad ottobre il debutto ''Ecstatic Death Reign'', ascolta ''Catharsis Through Torture''

|
I deathster Ashen Tomb pubblicheranno il disco di debutto Ecstatic Death Reign il 18 ottobre 2024 tramite Everlasting Spew Records.
Finnish heavyweight Death Metal quintet Ashen Tomb is now finally unleashing their debut album "Ecstatic Death Reign", a relentless brutality onslaught stepping up their previous efforts! The reign of death is upon us!
Formed in 2021 in Helsinki, Ashen Tomb plays straight up Death Metal with influences from the legends such as Autopsy, Incantation and Abhorrence. The band does not aim to re-invent the wheel, but leans on the pillars of Death Metal set back in tape trading era with huge emphasis on riffs, quality Death Metal and wild live shows.
Their first single saw the daylight in august 2022 while their eponymous EP was released in early 2023 and made waves across the worldwide underground and so did the split with Sepulchral Curse that was unleashed upon mankind in early 2024.
Now, with an apprenticeship path completely scouted and a much more brutal debut album looming in the horizon and set to be released soon by the underground label Everlasting Spew, the band has established themselves as one of the most promising Death Metal acts to come from Finland in recent years.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Body Bog
2. Catharsis Through Torture
3. Ecstatic Death Reign
4. Anamorphosis
5. Ancient Tombs Sealed With Dead Tongues To Preserve The Hidden One Slumbering In The Bowels Of The Earth (Mummified In Cavernous Darkness)
6. Cave Of Staring Eyes
7. Heartworming
8. In Death, A Whisper
Inoltre è online il video di Catharsis Through Torture.