OTTONE PESANTE: i dettagli del nuovo disco ''Scrolls of War''

Today, Aural Music announces October 18th as the international release date for Ottone Pesante's highly anticipated fourth album, Scrolls of War.
Ottone Pesante ("Heavy Brass" in Italian) are a unique and incredible band: trumpet, trombone, and drums playing metal, making a huge step beyond the traditional idea of extreme metal, based on the classic sound of bass and guitar. The band formed in Faenza, Italy in 2015 and released two EPs (Ottone Pesante in 2015, …and the Black Bells Rang in 2022), three full-lengths (Brassphemy Set in Stone in 2016, Apocalips in 2018, DoomooD in 2020), a split (Subsound Records Split Series #8 in 2019), and two books of scores. With almost 400 shows all over Europe under their belt, Ottone Pesante are currently destroying a lot of boundaries between metal, jazz, brass, and avant-garde genres.
Scrolls of War is the first album of a concept trilogy about the history of brass music. There was a time long ago when droughts, famines, earthquakes, floods, and epidemics occurred almost simultaneously, within a very short period, forcing peoples to migrate for survival. These mass movements were desperate and caused atrocious and extremely violent wars. The ancients sanctified these wars in the name of a god leading them to victory, delivering the so-called "rules of war." Priests were in charge of announcing the movements of the army to the sound of their trumpets and horns.
Ottone Pesante embark on an imaginary journey through history, mythology, and archaeology in an attempt to analyze and exorcise the historical relationship of brass instruments in wars, starting from a document dating back to the 1st century AD found in Qumran, Palestine at the end of the 1940s: The War Scrolls.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Late Bronze Age Collapse
2. Sons Of Darkness Against Sons Of Shit
3. Men Kill, Children Die
4. Teruwah
5. Battle Of Qadesh
6. Slaughter Of The Slains
7. Seven
Un singolo verrà presto pubblicato.