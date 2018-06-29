CRYSTAL VIPER: una data a Torino coi Savage Master

|
Il gruppo heavy/power Crystal Viper
si esibirà presso lo Ziggy Club
di Torino il prossimo 18 ottobre 2024. CRYSTAL VIPER:
is a Polish heavy metal band, founded in 2003 by Marta Gabriel. For the next three years CRYSTAL VIPER was a project featuring Marta Gabriel and other musicians, with whom she recorded bunch of demo and rehearsal tapes, compilation tracks, and with whom she played several local live shows.
In the Summer of 2006 the first official line up got established, and CRYSTAL VIPER turned into a regular band, with: Marta Gabriel as a vocalist and composer, Andy Wave (real name: Lukasz Halczuch) on guitar, Tomek "Golem" Danczak on drums and Tommy Targosz on bass guitar. The same year the band recorded first official track (cover version of "Flaming Metal Systems" for the MANILLA ROAD tribute album), and inked a deal with the German label Karthago Records. The debut album entitled "The Curse Of Crystal Viper" came out in early 2007. The second studio album, entitled "Metal Nation" - featuring new bass guitarist, Tomasz Woryna, and co-produced by the KING DIAMOND guitarist Andy La Rocque - was released in 2009. Between 2006 and 2009 CRYSTAL VIPER was a four piece band in the studio and a five piece band on stage, featuring different musicians at the position of the live rhythm guitarist, until Marta took over the duties of a rhythm guitarist as well.
In 2009 CRYSTAL VIPER signed multiple record deal with AFM Records. The third studio album entitled "Legends" (with lyrics based on old Polish legends and stories) came out in 2010, and was followed by "Crimen Excepta" in 2012 (concept effort about witches and holy inquisition). Due to occupational obligations Tomasz Woryna was forced to take lesser part in band's activity, and most of the bass guitar parts on "Crimen Excepta" were recorded by Marta Gabriel. The band didn't stop to tour, so Michal Badocha stepped in as the new bass player. In 2013, after several live shows in countries such as: Slovakia, Czech Republic, Poland, Germany, Switzerland, Spain, Sweden and Denmark, CRYSTAL VIPER returned to the studio to record fifth studio album, "Possession". Sadly soon after its premiere, due to Marta's health issues, the band was forced to stop its activity.
In the fall of 2016, the band finally broke the silence: the witch is back! The comeback album entitled "Queen Of The Witches", was released after a four year silence, in the February of 2017. Like all the previous ones, the album was produced by Bart Gabriel (known for his collaboration with such acts as CIRITH UNGOL, PAGAN ALTAR, HEXX or SAVAGE GRACE). "Queen Of The Witches" was the first CRYSTAL VIPER album recorded with the new bass player, Blaze Grygiel, and was promoted on an European Tour, during which the band visited: Belgium, France, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary, Czech Republic and Poland. The witch has returned!
We are one year later, and Marta Gabriel and her crew prove that they are stronger than ever! The last album is still hot, but CRYSTAL VIPER strikes back with a special, limited edition vinyl EP entitled "At The Edge Of Time". 2019: more shows, and new studio album! "Tales Of Fire And Ice", which was the band's 7th studio album, and which marked CRYSTAL VIPER's adventure with more melodic metal, was the first one recorded with new guitarist, Eric Juris, who extended the line up of the band. The shows promoting new album were also played with a new drummer, Cederick Forsberg. 2020 will be remembered as one of the most weird years of the new millenium... After the previously booked European Tour and all festival appearances got cancelled, CRYSTAL VIPER returned to the studio, to record new studio album, "The Cult". The album marks band's return to its roots: the traditional heavy metal, and is the first one released by band's new home label, Listenable Records.
CRYSTAL VIPER is: Marta Gabriel (vocals, guitar), Andy Wave (guitar), Eric Juris (guitar), Blaze Grygiel (bass) and Cederick Forsberg (drums).
SAVAGE MASTER
One of the most exciting and electrifying bands in today’s occult heavy metal scene, during the first six years, SAVAGE MASTER swiftly built an impressive canon of work over the course of two cult albums, one EP, one single, and especially their over-the-top live shows. The band was founded in 2013 by guitarist Adam Neal and vocalist Stacey Savage, so inspired by their love of heavy metal and horror. Speed metallers, occult rockers, thrashers, NWOBHM fanatics, everyone in between and especially beyond – all have been entranced by SAVAGE MASTER’s mysteries of steel. Now, the wider world will feel the blade of Those Who Hunt at Night!
Venerdì 18 ottobre 2024
@Ziggy Club
- Torino
Via Madama Cristina, 66/bCRYSTAL VIPER
+ SAVAGE MASTER
Prevendita a prezzo ridotto 15€ + d.d.p. su Dice
Contributo artistico alla porta 20 euro
Ingresso riservato ai soci ARCI.
Evento Facebook
.