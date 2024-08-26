GOD IS WAR: a settembre il nuovo ''Boogeyman Inc'', ascolta due brani

|
Il progetto industrial/noise God is War pubblicherà il nuovo album Boogeyman Inc il 20 settembre tramite Profound Lore Records.
God Is War is the solo endeavor of Lebanese American artist Mack Chami. Formed in 2018, GIW set out to compose a much more aggressive, bright, glitchy and colorful approach to noise and industrial.
Quickly gaining ground with sold out releases on No Rent, Industrial Coast, Phage Tapes, and Deathbed Tapes, it was clear the heavy impression the act had on the various noise and industrial scenes worldwide. It would be in 2022 when both “I Have No Enemies, I Permit No Such Thing” (Federal Prisoner) and “Predation Perfected” (Closed Casket Activities) would really catch the attention of all. Continuing to showcase the strength and diversity of the project’s ability to shift between both electronic music and noise/industrial, GIW started touring. In 2022, GIW opened for Blood Incantation, Full Of Hell, Vermin Womb, and Mortuous on a full USA tour.
In 2023, GIW/Andy Nolan released the collaboration album “The Hunt” (Closed Casket Activities) showcasing more dub and hip-hop influences then previous releases, including a full hip-hop track with Toronto-based rapper New Villain. That year GIW toured the UK as well as another full month USA/Canada tour supporting Knoll. Now in 2024 GIW will release “Boogeyman Inc.” on Profound Lore Records, marking another strong full length album that consists of glitchy-IDM type beats across 7 tracks.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. I'm The One You Need To Be Worried About...You Remember That Motherfucker (Featuring BRB Voicecoil)
2. Unlike You Pussy, I'll Wish It On My Worst Enemy And Then Some
3. With The Snap Of A Finger...Like As If You Were Never Fucking There (Featuring Adam Jennings)
4. The Opium Den (Featuring Crawl Of Time)
5. Boogeyman Inc.
6. Horriblis Maximus (Dedicated To Oso)
7. I Remember You Told My Parents That I Was Going To Get Shot But When I Googled You, It Was Just You And Your Cute Little White College Friends
Inoltre tramite i seguenti player è possibile ascoltare The Opium Den e Unlike You Pussy, I'll Wish It On My Worst Enemy And Then Some.