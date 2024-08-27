COLLAPSED SKULL: dettagli e singolo del debutto ''Your Father's Rage Evaporated In The Sun''

|
Il progetto hardcore Collapsed Skull pubblicherà il disco di debutto Your Father's Rage Evaporated In The Sun il 6 settembre 2024 tramite Closed Casket Activities.
“Your Father’s Rage Evaporated In The Sun”, the debut LP from central PA/Maine’s bass and drum hardcore trio is a statement of societal contempt and a lament of power and control. “Your Father’s Rage..” confronts our modern dystopia in all of it’s boundless corruption and decaying majesty, examining the power structures that be over tracks of chopped and screwed hip hop, blasting drums and thundering yet progressive and experimental bass and noise. On the Collapsed Skull debut, the band posits a simple question, “Who will be left?”...
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. War Monger
2. Life Made Worthless
3. Opioid Scourge
4. The Lies They Feed Us
5. Paradox of Control
6. Sniping Pigz
7. The Nearest Thing In Nature To The Flesh of A Man
8. Bullets Cast by Jehovah
9. Thorne of Oppression
10. Excessive Force Breeds Contempt
11. Feats of Subjugation
12. Silent Breath
13. Hollow Smile
14. Sectarian Masochism
15. Totalitarian
16. Birds of Fire
17. Child Soldiers
18. Domestic Terror
19. Dreamless Error
20. Squad Car Shrapnel
21. Your Father's Rage Evaporated In The Sun
22. (and the Bloody Wheel Kept Turning)
Inoltre è online il video ufficiale di Thorne of Oppression.