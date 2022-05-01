CLEANBREAK: tutti i dettagli del secondo disco, ''We Are the Fire''

|
I Cleanbreak di James Durbin hanno annunciato per l’11 ottobre 2024 il loro secondo disco, intitolato We Are the Fire, tramite Frontiers Music Srl.
A lato trovate la copertina, mentre qui sotto è riportata ka tracklist:
01. Warrior's Anthem
02. Never Gone
03. Unbreakable
04. Can't Lose Hope
05. Breathless
06. Deal with Yourself
07. Love Again
08. Bide Our Time
09. Start to Breathe
10. We Are the Fire
11. Resilience in Our Souls
La traccia d'apertura della pubblicazione, Warrior's Anthem, è stata scelta come primo singolo: