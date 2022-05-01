     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
L\'artwork del disco
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

30/08/24
LAMB OF GOD
Ashes Of The Wake Expanded 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition

30/08/24
DECEASED
Children of the Morgue

30/08/24
CONCRETE WINDS
Concrete Winds

30/08/24
MODERN RITES
Endless

30/08/24
OTHER WORLD
Tenebrous

30/08/24
CONSTANCIA
IV Evermore

30/08/24
ELLENDE
Todbringerin

30/08/24
PNEUMA HAGION
From Beyond

30/08/24
OCEANO
Living Chaos

30/08/24
NAILS
Every Bridge Burning

CONCERTI

28/08/24
MODENA CITY RAMBLERS
BUM BUM FESTIVAL - TRESCORE BALNEARIO (BG)

29/08/24
ALLAH LAS
CIRCOLO MAGNOLIA- SEGRATE (MI)

29/08/24
MARLENE KUNTZ
BEAT SUMMER FESTIVAL - EMPOLI (FI)

29/08/24
MARGINI FEST 3 (day 0)
GIARDINO DEGLI ARCIERI - GROSSETO

29/08/24
GLASS BEAMS
JZ:RF FESTIVAL 2024 - VIA CIRCONVALLAZIONE 11 - CELLA MONTE (AL)

30/08/24
FESTA ROCK NOVEDRATE (day 1)
FESTA ROCK NOVEDRATE, VIA PIAVE, 1, 22060 NOVEDRATE (CO)

30/08/24
CLAUDIO SIMONETTI’S GOBLIN + NEURASTY
FLAVA BEACH - CASTELVOLTURNO (CE)

30/08/24
THE BLUEBEATERS
BRIANZA VELENOSA FESTIVAL - PARCO SUPERGA - MUGGIÒ (MB)

30/08/24
THE JESUS AND MARY CHAIN
TODAYS FESTIVAL, PARCO DELLA CONFLUENZA - TORINO

30/08/24
MARGINI FEST 3 (day 1)
GIARDINO DEGLI ARCIERI - GROSSETO
CLEANBREAK: tutti i dettagli del secondo disco, ''We Are the Fire''
28/08/2024 - 12:28 (61 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
28/08/2024 - 12:28
CLEANBREAK: tutti i dettagli del secondo disco, ''We Are the Fire''
10/07/2022 - 00:11
CLEANBREAK: ecco la clip ufficiale di ‘‘Dream Forever’’ dal disco di debutto
03/06/2022 - 10:48
CLEANBREAK: disponibile il secondo singolo dal disco d'esordio, ''Cleanbreak''
01/05/2022 - 13:28
CLEANBREAK: a luglio il debutto con ''Coming Home'', ascolta la titletrack
ULTIME NOTIZIE
28/08/2024 - 14:51
TORCH: è deceduto Steve Streaker
28/08/2024 - 14:42
PRIMAL FEAR: annunciata la seconda chitarrista
28/08/2024 - 14:40
FEUERSCHWANZ: guarda il live video di ''Dragostea Din Tei'' dal Wacken 2024
28/08/2024 - 14:37
NEVER OBEY AGAIN: i dettagli di ''Trust'' e un primo brano
28/08/2024 - 14:30
IN EXTREMO: ascolta il singolo ''Olafur''
28/08/2024 - 12:37
MICHAEL SCHENKER: online la cover di ''Only You Can Rock Me'' con Joey Tempest e Roger Glover
28/08/2024 - 12:33
WITHIN DESTRUCTION: ascolta il nuovo singolo ''Demon's Child''
27/08/2024 - 17:11
COLLAPSED SKULL: dettagli e singolo del debutto ''Your Father's Rage Evaporated In The Sun''
27/08/2024 - 16:57
PSYCHONAUT 4: tornano con il nuovo ''...Of Mourning''
27/08/2024 - 13:32
LEGEND CLUB: ammodernamento e inaugurazione a settembre
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     