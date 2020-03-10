HOUSE OF LORDS: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Full Tilt Overdrive''

|
Il gruppo hard rock House of Lords pubblicherà il nuovo album Full Tilt Overdrive l'11 ottobre 2024 tramite Frontiers Music srl.
House of Lords come back with their 12th studio album entitled “Full Tilt Overdrive”, another jewel in a musical crown of albums which is truly second to none in the world of classic hard rock. Recorded and produced once again by the band’s singer and mastermind, James Christian along with keyboardist Mark Mangold, “Full Tilt Overdrive” does not change or alter the band’s winning formula but instead offers an absolutely inspired and credible album which stands shoulder to shoulder with the best albums from the band’s repertoire.
House of Lords are now formed by the legendary singer James Christian – the sole member who appeared on all the band’s albums - guitarist Jimi Bell, who has been with the band since their return with “World Upside Down”, the charismatic keyboardist and songwriter Mark Mangold (TOUCH, MICHAEL BOLTON, DRIVE,SHE SAID) along with Swedish drummer Johan Koleberg (LIONS SHARE, IGNITION, THERION). This is the same line-up that appeared on the previous album “Saints And Sinners” however they are now definitely more gelled and came up with a more focused and extremely ambitious new album which really has no weak points. House Of Lords stands for superb hooks and majestic atmospheres that bring back the memories of their stellar debut album, monumental guitar riffs, and a
production to die for. All these ingredients you will find in abundance on “Full Tilt Overdrive” especially with songs such as the 9-minutes epic closer “Castles High” and the lead single “Bad Karma”, not forgetting “Taking the Fall” which has a nod to the band’s biggest hit “Can’t Find My Way Home” and the riveting title track.
This is an album that will be remembered as one of the strongest ever from the band. House of Lords toured relentlessly in Europe and the States in support of their releases becoming a true staple of the hard rock scene on both continents. The band hopes to be able to bring the new songs on stage as soon as possible.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Crowded Room
2. Bad Karma
3. Cry Of The Wicked
4. Full Tilt Overdrive
5. Taking The Fall
6. You're Cursed
7. Not The Enemy
8. Don't Wanna Say Goodbye
9. Still Believe
10. State Of Emergency
11. Castles High
Inoltre è online il singolo Bad Karma.