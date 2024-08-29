     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
L\'artwork del disco solista
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

30/08/24
LAMB OF GOD
Ashes Of The Wake Expanded 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition

30/08/24
CONCRETE WINDS
Concrete Winds

30/08/24
LEPROUS
Melodies of Atonement

30/08/24
GRENDEL SYSTER
Katabasis into the Abaton / Abstieg in die Traumkammer

30/08/24
MODERN RITES
Endless

30/08/24
OTHER WORLD
Tenebrous

30/08/24
CONSTANCIA
IV Evermore

30/08/24
PNEUMA HAGION
From Beyond

30/08/24
ELLENDE
Todbringerin

30/08/24
OCEANO
Living Chaos

CONCERTI

30/08/24
FESTA ROCK NOVEDRATE (day 1)
FESTA ROCK NOVEDRATE, VIA PIAVE, 1, 22060 NOVEDRATE (CO)

30/08/24
CLAUDIO SIMONETTI’S GOBLIN + NEURASTY
FLAVA BEACH - CASTELVOLTURNO (CE)

30/08/24
THE BLUEBEATERS
BRIANZA VELENOSA FESTIVAL - PARCO SUPERGA - MUGGIÒ (MB)

30/08/24
THE JESUS AND MARY CHAIN
TODAYS FESTIVAL, PARCO DELLA CONFLUENZA - TORINO

30/08/24
MARGINI FEST 3 (day 1)
GIARDINO DEGLI ARCIERI - GROSSETO

30/08/24
MEGANOIDI
PARCO TITTONI - DESIO (MB)

31/08/24
SUMMEROCK FESTIVAL
PARCO DUE PONTI - MARINA DI ALTIDONA (FM)

31/08/24
SUBURBIÆ – UNEXPECTED FEST
ARENA DE CAROLIS, VIA DEL TIRO, TERAMO

31/08/24
ITALIAN METAL HEROES FESTIVAL
SEGNACCO TARCENTO, VIA VITTORIO ALFIERI 52 - TARCENTO (UD)

31/08/24
FESTA ROCK NOVEDRATE (day 2)
FESTA ROCK NOVEDRATE, VIA PIAVE, 1, 22060 NOVEDRATE (CO)
WARREN HAYNES: a novembre esce l'album solista ''Million Voices Whisper''
30/08/2024 - 10:12 (43 letture)

Rob Fleming
Venerdì 30 Agosto 2024, 12.17.57
1
Potrebbe essere molto interessante soprattutto se spingerà sul versante blues
ALTRE NOTIZIE
30/08/2024 - 10:12
WARREN HAYNES: a novembre esce l'album solista ''Million Voices Whisper''
ULTIME NOTIZIE
30/08/2024 - 10:08
ATREYU: ascolta la nuova versione di ''Becoming the Bull''
30/08/2024 - 09:57
TESTAMENT: a fine anno il mixing del nuovo album
29/08/2024 - 19:18
CONCRETE WINDS: il nuovo omonimo album ''Concrete Winds'' in streaming
29/08/2024 - 18:21
PNEUMA HAGION: ascolta il nuovo ''From Beyond'' integralmente
29/08/2024 - 17:40
WOLFBRIGADE: ascolta la nuova ''Life Knife Death''
29/08/2024 - 17:36
ANCIIENTS: tutto il nuovo ''Beyond the Reach of the Sun'' in streaming
29/08/2024 - 17:29
HOUSE OF LORDS: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Full Tilt Overdrive''
29/08/2024 - 17:25
VEILBURNER: un altro estratto dal nuovo disco ''The Duality of Decapitation and Wisdom''
29/08/2024 - 16:15
WIND ROSE: ecco il brano ''To Be a Dwarf''
29/08/2024 - 15:30
AMETHYST: disponibile un singolo dal prossimo album
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     