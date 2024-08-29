WARREN HAYNES: a novembre esce l'album solista ''Million Voices Whisper''

|
Warren Haynes, frontman dei Gov't Mule, ha annunciato il suo nuovo disco solista, Million Voices Whisper, in arrivo per Fantasy Records il 1° novembre 2024.
La produzione è stata curata dallo stesso Haynes.
Di seguito trovate la tracklist:
01. These Changes (con Derek Trucks)
02. Go Down Swinging
03. You Ain't Above Me
04. This Life as We Know It
05. Day of Reckoning (con Lukas Nelson e Jamey Johnson)
06. Real, Real Love (con Derek Trucks)
07. Lies, Lies, Lies > Monkey Dance > Lies, Lies, Lies
08. From Here on Out
09. Till the Sun Comes Shining Through
10. Terrified
11. Hall of Future Saints (con Derek Trucks)
La versione deluxe CD dell'album, in uscita il 15 novembre, conterrà le seguenti bonus track:
12. Baby's On the Move
13. Smooth Sailing
14. Find the Cost of Freedom > Day of Reckoning [Extended Version] (con Lukas Nelson e Jamey Johnson)
15. Back Where I Started (con Derek Trucks)
Il primo singolo, This Life as We Know It, è ascoltabile qui sotto: