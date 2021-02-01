SILENT WINTER: firmano con No Remorse Records, il nuovo album a novembre

|
I Silent Winter hanno rivelato, attraverso i propri canali social, di aver firmato un contratto con l'etichetta discografica No Remorse Records per la pubblicazione del loro nuovo album Utopia.
La data prescelta è il 22 novembre.
Tracklist:
01. We Burn The Future
02. Hellstorm
03. Hands Held High
04. Reign Of The Tyrants
05. Manifest Of God
06. Reborn
07. Heart Is A Lonely Hunter
08. Silent Shadows
09. Utopia
. Mike Livas - Voci e Cori
. Kiriakos Balanos - Chitarra
. Vangelis Papadimitriou - Chitarra
. Vangelis Tsekouras - Basso
. John Antonopoulos - Batteria
. Maria Mosxeta - Tastiera